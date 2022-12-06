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Three Reasons Why Gamers Are Outraged at NFTs

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I write about tech on the internet.

December 6th, 2022
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gaming#gaming#nfts#nft-gaming#gaming-and-nft#video-games#gamers#games#microtransactions

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