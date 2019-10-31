Introducing Clutch: An Instagram For Gamers

There are more gamers in this world than you might think. According to NewZoo's global games market report , there are more than 2.5 billion gamers worldwide. In other words, roughly ⅓ of the world's population plays games!

Although there is no shortage of consoles or games to play, there tends to be a lack of social media platforms for gamers. Sure there are platforms like Twitch, but Twitch caters to individuals who already have buzz around their names. It's hard to join Twitch and become well-liked; most of the top

streamers are already popular before they join the platform.

And sure, gamers can share their clips on existing social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter; however, these platforms tend to be friends and family-centric. Unfortunately, those two groups typically aren't inclined to like or share gaming clips unless they play games themselves--which is not always the case.

Until recently, casual gamers have not had a community tailor-made to their hobby. But one company is looking to change that with its platform Clutch, a platform that many users and community members are calling the Instagram of gaming

A Platform for the Casual Gamer

Clutch is an interactive social network that allows users to connect with other gamers, like and share in-game clips, link others to their steam(s), as well as allow gamers to easily upload and edit their clips⁠—all in one easy to use platform.



happens to be the larger demographic. For instance, China, the country that plays the most video games, Clutch realized that although there was a market that existed for the professional gamer, not many services catered to the casual gamer—whichhappens to be the larger demographic. For instance, China, the country that plays the most video games, expects around 2 million gamers to join their competitive video game industry in the next five years. But when you consider that 2 million is only 0.08% of the total video game-playing population, you start to realize how small the professional e-sports demographic really is.

“There are tons of amazing gamers out there who will never have a chance to be recognized for their talent on Twitch and YouTube.” Said Ryan Probasco, the CEO, and co-founder of Clutch.

"Those services are designed to give celebrities attention while the rest of us watch. But On Clutch you don't have to be famous to get views. All you need is a highlight of your gameplay, and the Clutch community will give you the recognition you've been looking for.”

What Gamers Want

While a professional gamer participates in the competitive circuit, has sponsors, and plays games for cash, the casual gamer usually plays games from their home as a hobby. Nonetheless, all gamers are competitive and love an opportunity to showcase their skill-set and play games with friends. So Clutch created an app that lets them do just that.

The Clutch app gives players an easy avenue to showcase their skills, let others view their in-game clips, and connect with gamers who play the same games as them. On Clutch, gamers can participate in challenges where they share their best clips—giving them more exposure. Message other users on the platform, as well as create a community around a game by forming or joining a team. This way, every gamer, and not just the pros, can get the exposure and acknowledgment they deserve for their skills and immerse themselves in the greater gaming community.

The Rise of the E-Sports Industry

The e-sports industry is huge; according to Emarketer's global e-sports market report, the industry brought in $869 million in revenues in 2018 and expects to bring in close to $3 billion by 2022. Although there is a lot of emphasis on the professional gamer, we shouldn't forget where the road to pro-gaming begins--casual gaming. Which is one of the many reasons why Clutch is looking to empower casual gamers.

With the E-sports industry predicted to grow at a rapid pace, we will likely see gaming platforms and services that cater to all levels of gamer in the near future. The current demand for these platforms and services exists, but the infrastructure for this rapidly growing space will need to be created to meet that demand. Fortunately, the current trend in the e-sports industry suggests that many businesses and entrepreneurs, like

Ryan Probasco and his team at Clutch, will fill that gap, giving gamers the

services and platforms that might even give them the jump start they need to get into professional gaming.

