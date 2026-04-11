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This Suicide Prevention Algorithm for Military Veterans Appears to be Favoring This Specific Group

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byJose@joseh

Entertainment writer. Loves games, movies, and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

April 11th, 2026
featured image - This Suicide Prevention Algorithm for Military Veterans Appears to be Favoring This Specific Group
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Jose
    byJose@joseh

    Entertainment writer. Loves games, movies, and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

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Jose@joseh

Entertainment writer. Loves games, movies, and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

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programming#algorithms#suicide-prevention-algorithm#military-veteran-help#suicide-prevention-help#vetereans#the-markup#reach-vet-algorithm#algorithm-bias

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