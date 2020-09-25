Thinking About Migrating To Office 365? Here Are 7 Reasons To Make The Move

Migrating to Office 365 is an attractive option for businesses looking to maximise their productivity and save money. Launched in 2011, Microsoft’s Office 365 has steadily been adopted around the world and is now one of the most widely used cloud suites.

Purchasing a licence is a simple process and if you use an Office 365 migration specialist, you don’t even have to worry about moving data or experiencing any downtime.

Work anywhere, anytime, on any device - it’s difficult to see why you wouldn’t migrate to Office 365 but if you’re still undecided, here are our top seven reasons to take the leap.

1. No Need To Learn New Skills

Migrating to Office 365 increases the efficiency of tools you probably already rely on, meaning you can increase productivity without having to learn how to use new tools.

If you’re already using Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel etc, then you can continue to use these tools as normal, but with the added benefits brought by the cloud-based nature of Office 365, such as being able to access documents wherever you are, and work collaboratively.

2. Work Anywhere, Anytime

Which brings us onto one of the most obvious benefits of Office 365 – the web-enabled access to everything, no matter where you are.

Pretty much everything can be accessed across multiple devices, from laptop to smartphone, from any location. A big draw for businesses that practice flexible working, and advantage right now with many employees still working from home due to the Coronavirus

pandemic.

3. Replace Aged Infrastructure

One of the key reasons businesses look to migrate is dissatisfaction with their existing, aged infrastructure systems. As your infrastructure ages, problems and downtime become more frequent, it’s difficult to prop up things that no longer work, and worst of all – it becomes expensive to maintain.

Migrating to Office 365 will free up time that would have been previously spent trying to find solutions to problems, workarounds, and can drastically cut maintenance or upgrade costs. Who doesn’t like to save time and money?

4. Enhanced Security & Control

Data security is high on the agenda of any business owner and Office 365 brings peace of mind thanks to advanced Microsoft security.

Even tiny business using Office 365 benefit from the same level of protection given to some of the world’s biggest enterprises. Alongside world-class security, inbuilt controls allow you to make adjustments, having complete control over your data.

5. It Grows Alongside Your Business

Smaller business will enjoy the scalable aspect of Office 365. You pay for what you’re using and have access to new tools and services right when you need them.

Office 365 grows right alongside your business, allowing you to add on additional data storage and add new users as your teams expand. You aren’t paying for unused services and it’s simple to add on new ones when you need to.

6. Uninterrupted Access & Protection From The Worst

Once you’ve migrated to Office 365, working in the cloud offers supreme access to data as well as protection from ‘worst-case scenario’.

Access to data and tools is uninterrupted when you remove the possibility of server delays or breakdowns. Working and storing data in the cloud is also a safeguard against disasters that could completely wipe files, such as fire or flood.

7. Maintenance Free & 24/7 Support

With Office 365, you have little to maintain and worry about – should you have issues, support is readily available.

To provide their guaranteed 99.9% uptime, Microsoft takes care of their servers (also guaranteed) meaning no maintenance for you with very little chance of issues occurring. Should you encounter any issues, your subscription includes 24/7 online and phone support.

Tags