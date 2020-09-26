These Password Essentials Will Keep Hackers At Bay

One of the common ways hackers target online users is by cracking their passwords. In this article, I will share tips on how to ensure your passwords are secure to keep hackers at bay.

Securely store your password.

Having to memorize well-crafted or complicated passwords each time proves extremely difficult to many people, which makes them create simple passwords. Simple passwords are a target by hackers.

Storing or securing passwords is simplified thanks to reliable password managers such as NordPass, that can keep track of your passwords to ensure their security. A good password manager creates unique passwords for all your accounts. If there's a breach on one of your accounts, hackers won't have access to your other accounts. Instead of memorizing all your passwords, you only need to remember one master code that you can record offline.

Adopt a two-factor identification

A two-factor identity is like having an extra security blanket. It is whereby when you enter your password or when using a personal device, you are required to key in an additional code or key or password for identification.

The purpose is to test someone's identity even when they have access to the device or password. An example of two-factor identification is adding an option where you have to receive an email or SMS notification on your phone number if there is login in your account. However, there are cases of cell phone system hacking. To combat that, you can use a more secure two-factor identification such as Google Authenticator.

Do not trust browsers.

You have probably clicked on "remember my password the next time" a couple of times on different browsers. It is like securing your house with sturdy locks, then giving your keys away to a stranger. Of course, some people have the notion it is convenient and that they are using a personal device.

However, having a well-crafted password will not do you any good if the only thing a malicious person needs is your computer or mobile phone to hack into one of your accounts. The option offers convenience, but your password's security is often undocumented, making it a risk. The best thing is to use a password manager if you have a problem with memorizing the password.

Change your password regularly.

Modifying your password from time to time is a cheap but a golden way of buying your digital security. If a malicious person has gained access to your account, it will not stay compromised for long, as you will more likely change the password before they interfere with your account.

Change your passwords more on your primary accounts as they contain more critical information. Moreover, when you identify a case of malware, virus, or anything suspicious in one of your devices, it is vital to change your passwords on all of your vulnerable accounts.

However, new research shows that changing your passwords more often can compromise your digital insecurity. A password security expert, Mark Brunett, said, "with a strong password, there is little to be gained by changing it every few months." Additionally, you can easily forget the new passwords. Changing your passwords is a security measure, but ensure you do not go overboard.

Utilize biometrics if it is an option

Biometrics is the use of fingerprints or handprints as your password. Today, tech companies are highly advanced and are releasing mobile phones, tablets, and laptops that allow you to log in using your fingerprint.

It is an excellent way to ensure your password is safe as handprints are not imitative. The best part of it is that with a finger or handprint, you don't have to worry about forgetting passwords.

In addition to this, many tech companies are launching voice recognition as a way to enhance cybersecurity. Voice recognition is a password essential you should utilize as it is an authentic way that is unhackable as only your voice can unlock your password.

If biometrics and voice recognition is an option with your devices and accounts, take it. Francesca McDonagh, head of retail and wealth management for HSBC UK, told Bbc that, "The launch of voice and touch ID, makes it easier for customers to access their bank account, using the most secure form of password technology."

Don't share your password.

It is a constant reminder we get every day. Please don't share your password; you never know who the other person is and their motive. Many people are too trusting and freely give out their passwords to service providers behind counters, especially in cyber cafes.

One-third of the population in the US has shared their passwords with their banking service providers. Ensure you avoid falling into that category by keeping your password to yourself.

Use different passwords for different accounts.

When you use the same password for different accounts, you increase your online vulnerability. There are millions of hackers trying to hack different accounts, and if your password is the same, you are likely to fall for more than one of them.

Again, with the same password, if one of your accounts has a breach, all others will be hacked.

If you worry about forgetting the different passwords, a password manager like NordPass will come in handy.

Avoid storing your accounts' passwords in devices.

Do not save your password in your device, say a phone, tablet, iPad, or laptop. Why? In an unfortunate case whereby the device gets lost, a thief can scroll through and find out about your passwords and use them to hack into your several accounts.

It can cause a severe problem as you risk your money and your other confidential information.

If you have to, use the analog way of writing it down on a safe book like a diary or any other material that only you can access. Plus, do not write it directly; write something else that will remind you of the password. For example, if it is the name of a place, you can write 'my ultimate/favorite destination.'

With a password manager, you don't have to go to such extends as it synchronizes your passwords across all your devices.

With modern digitalization, cyber hacking has become a serious concern for everyone. Even after ensuring your passwords are safe, be on the lookout for phishing attempts. Do not click or open attachments or without verifying first.

