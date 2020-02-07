These are the best Courses to Learn New Java Features from JDK 8 to JDK 13

There are many useful features introduces from Java 8 to Java 13 like lambda expressions, Stream API, New Date, and Time API, Creating Immutable Lists , var for storing local variables without types, String in switch case, Text Block and many more.

Staying up to speed with Java is difficult for any Java developer, as a new version of Java is released only six months but If you want to learn those new features and looking for some resources then the following courses will help you.

To summarize releases over the last two years since implementing the predictable six-month release cadence:

Java 10 (Mar 2018): 12 features

Java 11 (Sept 2018): 17 features

Java 12 (Mar 2019): 8 features

Java 13 (Sept 2019): 5 features

Java 14 (Mar 2020): 16 features which are coming on March 2020

Anyway without wasting any more of your time, here are some of the short

Anyway without wasting any more of your time, here are some of the short

courses to learn new features of Java from JDK 8 to JDK 13.

1. What’s New in Java 8 By José Paumard



platform is the biggest of all. It’s even bigger than Java 5 that saw

the introduction of generics. We’ll begin with

the

platform. This course covers the most useful parts of Java 8. This update of the Javaplatform is the biggest of all. It’s even bigger than Java 5 that sawthe introduction of generics. We’ll begin with lambda expressions andthe Stream API , which bring new fundamental patterns to the Javaplatform.

Many problems solved with the Iterator pattern are now solved much more efficiently with the patterns brought by the Stream API.

But Java 8 is not only about lambdas, streams, and collectors, there is also a new Java Date and Time API which are covered in this course.

here is the link to join the course - What's New in Java 8

2. What’s New in Java 9 By Sander Mak



you’ll get an overview of the most important changes to the language

and libraries. First, you’ll delve into the module system, introducing

modules into the Java language. Java 9 is packed with new features. In this course, What’s New in Java 9 you’ll get an overview of the most important changes to the languageand libraries. First, you’ll delve into the module system, introducingmodules into the Java language.

Then, you’ll discover jshell, a new tool for interactively experimenting with Java code. Finally, you’ll explore smaller and incremental changes, such as improvements to APIs like Stream and Optional , the addition of collection factory methods, and newly introduced APIs such as ProcessHandle and HttpClient.

When you’re finished with this course, you’ll be ready to make the most of Java 9 in your own projects.

here is the link to join the course - What’s New in Java 9,

3. What’s New in Java 10: Local-variable Type Inference

Java 10 is released only six months after Java 9. In this course, What’s New in Java 10: Local-variable Type Inference , you’ll learn about the accelerated release schedule of Java and what it means for you.



new features that are in store. Next, you’ll dive into the most

eye-catching feature in Java 10: the introduction of First, you’ll learn about the turning point in the release schedule and thenew features that are in store. Next, you’ll dive into the mosteye-catching feature in Java 10: the introduction of local-variable type

inference

Finally, you’ll uncover other new features such as performance improvements to the G1 Garbage Collector, the introduction of Application Class Data Sharing, and improved Docker awareness of JDK 10

When you’re finished with this course, you’ll be ready to make the most of Java 10 in your own projects.

4. What’s New in Java 11 By Sander Mak

First, you’ll learn about the accelerated release schedule and how Java 11 is

different. Next, you’ll dive into the many deprecations and removals

that happened in Java 11 that may affect your codebases.

There are new library and language features to explore as well, such as an all-new HttpClient API.

Last, you’ll learn about performance and security enhancements in this

release. When you’re finished with this course, you’ll be ready to make

the most of Java 11 in your own projects.

5. What’s New in Java 12 By Sander Mak

Keeping up with Java can be a challenging task. Only 6 months after the release of Java 11, comes Java 12.

In this course, What’s New in Java 12 , you get an overview of all the important new features in Java 12. First, you will learn about API changes, such as the CompactNumberFormat API and new methods on the String class.

Next, you will discover a preview Java language feature called Switch

Expressions. Finally, you will explore how to use JMH, a

micro-benchmarking tool for Java code that is heavily used in JDK 12

itself.

When you’re finished with this course, you’ll be ready to make

the most of Java 12 in your own projects.

here is the link to join the course - What’s New in Java 12

6. What’s New in Java 13 By Sander Mak

Java 13 was the second release of Java in 2019, yes just after six months of Java 12 release.

In this course, What’s New in Java 13 , you’ll get an overview of all the important features in Java 13. First, you will learn about API changes, such as updates to the ByteBuffer API.

Next, you will discover a preview Java language feature called Text Blocks.

Finally, you will look at platform changes, looking at how the JDK

reimplements the Socket API and improves upon the Application Class Data Sharing feature.

When you’re finished with this course, you will be ready to make the most of Java 13 in your own projects.

You can see that all these courses are from Pluralsight and you can access them with just one membership, you don't need to buy individual courses.

here is the link to join the course - What’s New in Java 13

Is there a course which covers all new Java features?



course I can suggest which comprises all JDK changes from Java 8 to Java

12, it’s For those, who prefer to buy courses than memberships, there is still onecourse I can suggest which comprises all JDK changes from Java 8 to Java12, it’s Java New Features (Java 12, Java 11, Java 10, Java9 & Java8) course on Udemy.

It doesn’t cover Java 13 but still a great collection to learn other

features. You can buy it on under $10 in several of Udemy flash sales

which happen every month.

here is the link to join the course - Java New Features (Java 12, Java 11, Java 10, Java9 & Java8)

That’s all about some of the best courses to keep yourself up-to-date with new Java features introduced from JDK 8 to JDK 13.

These courses are small and to-the-point which means you can complete

them in a quick time and learn only meaningful and essential features

instead of learning everything.

P. S. —

