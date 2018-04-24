These 6 essential tools will release, version, and maintain your NPM modules for you

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
HackerNoon's contributing tech writer of the year, 2019. Read my story at https://patscott.io/
Managing open source projects is way too much work.
will calculate new version numbers when necessary, taking the emotional part of deciding when to bump a version number out of the equation.
semantic-release
npm i -g semantic-release-cli
➜ semantic-release-cli setup
? What is your npm registry? https://registry.npmjs.org/
? What is your npm username? patrickleet
? What is your npm password? [hidden]
? What is your GitHub username? patrickleet
? What is your GitHub password? [hidden]
? What is your GitHub two-factor authentication code? [hidden]
? What CI are you using? Travis CI
? Do you want a `.travis.yml` file with semantic-release setup? Yes
file.
package.json
{
"name": "open-source-setup",
"version": "0.0.0-development",
"description": "",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1",
},
"author": "",
"license": "ISC",
"repository": {
"type": "git",
"url": "https://github.com/patrickleet/open-source-setup.git"
}
}
setup added two new scripts to our
semantic-release-cli
file.
package.json
which calls the devDependency by the same name, is what calculates the version and prepares the build’s
semantic-release
file by replacing
package.json
with the newly calculated “semantic version”, or “semver”.
0.0.0-development
will run the actual release portion. However, builds can be run in multiple environments in Travis at once. We need
travis-deploy-once
to ensure that the actual release happens only once, when all builds have finished, instead of releasing for every tested Node version.
travis-deploy-once
command will also add the required
setup
section to your config if it is missing, and install the new required
repository
.
devDependencies
language: node_js
node_js:
- node
- 10
- 8
cache: npm
install:
- npm install
- npm install -g codecov
script:
- npm run lint
- npm run test
- codecov
branches:
except:
- '/^v\d+\.\d+\.\d+$/'
jobs:
include:
- stage: deploy
if: branch == master && !fork
node_js: 'node' # pre-installed version
script:
- npm install -g semantic-release@^15
- semantic-release
with cz-convential-changelog to capture additional details about each commit
commitizen
needs a little help to actually calculate the new version, though, given that it doesn’t actually understand what your code does, an obvious prerequisite to understanding if there are breaking changes, and thus still relies on the developer to tell it.
semantic-release
git commit -m 'unhelpful'
# semantic-release has no idea what you did
git commit -m "feat(Customers): Add new customer API endpoints to be more human friendly, removed delete route and replaced it with deactivate
BREAKING CHANGE: The old /delete url is no longer supported."
# semantic-release knows you wrote a new feature. That's a minor version bump. Also, there is a breaking change! This calls for a major bump instead!
npm i --save-dev commitizen cz-conventional-changelog
is the tool that provides the wizard, and
commitizen
is a plugin that describes the desired commit format.
cz-conventional-changelog
// package.json
{
//...
scripts: {
"commit": "git-cz",
// ...
},
//...
"config": {
"commitizen": {
"path": "./node_modules/cz-conventional-changelog"
}
}
}
, we can use
commit -m ""
npm run commit
➜ npm run commit
> open-source-setup@0.0.0-development commit /Users/patrickscott/dev/patrickleet/open-source-setup
> git-cz
/Users/patrickscott/dev/patrickleet/open-source-setup
/Users/patrickscott/dev/patrickleet/open-source-setup
cz-cli@2.9.6, cz-conventional-changelog@2.1.0
Line 1 will be cropped at 100 characters. All other lines will be wrapped after 100 characters.
? Select the type of change that you're committing: chore: Other changes that don't modify src or test files
? What is the scope of this change (e.g. component or file name)? (press enter to skip)
release
? Write a short, imperative tense description of the change:
added commitizen and cz-conventional-changelog
? Provide a longer description of the change: (press enter to skip)
These dependencies allow users to commit in the desired format by using npm run commit instead of git commit -m
? Are there any breaking changes? No
? Does this change affect any open issues? No
[master 7a98de5] chore(release): added commitizen and cz-conventional-changelog
3 files changed, 5989 insertions(+)
create mode 100644 .gitignore
create mode 100644 package-lock.json
PRO TIP: You’ll still get Pull Requests that don’t follow these rules – in those cases, select “Squash and Merge” instead of the default “Create Merge Commit”. You’ll be able to enter a new commit message that will trigger a new release.
for this. As such, I will add the minimal set up for jest.
jest
. I also find it’s mocking functionality to be really simple to use.
--coverage flag
npm i --save-dev jest
mkdir __tests__
touch jest.config
jest.config
{
"testEnvironment": "node",
"modulePaths": [
"src",
"/node_modules/"
],
"coverageThreshold": {
"global": {
"branches": 100,
"functions": 100,
"lines": 100,
"statements": 100
}
},
"collectCoverageFrom" : [
"src/**/*.js"
]
}
"scripts": {
"commit": "git-cz",
"test": "jest --config jest.json --coverage",
"semantic-release": "semantic-release",
"travis-deploy-once": "travis-deploy-once"
},
to your
coverage
file.
.gitignore
npm run test
is also generate with the results. Check it out by running
coverage
.
open ./coverage/lcov-report/index.html
which, despite it’s name, is not a standard. But I still dig it.
standardjs
and run the setup.
eslint
npm i --save-dev eslint
will start a wizard to install and configure the correct dependencies for your selections.
npx eslint --init
➜ npx eslint --init
? How would you like to configure ESLint? Use a popular style guide
? Which style guide do you want to follow? Standard
? What format do you want your config file to be in? JSON
was generated.
.eslintrc.json
{
"extends": "standard"
}
package.json
"scripts": {
"commit": "git-cz",
"lint": "eslint src __tests__",
"lint:fix": "eslint --fix src __tests__",
"test": "jest --config jest.json --coverage",
"semantic-release": "semantic-release",
"travis-deploy-once": "travis-deploy-once"
},
. I like to create the second command with
.eslintrc.json
to autofix problems when I’m running it locally.
--fix
➜ npm run lint
> open-source-setup@0.0.0-development lint /Users/patrickscott/dev/patrickleet/open-source-setup
> eslint src __tests__
/Users/patrickscott/dev/patrickleet/open-source-setup/src/index.js
1:44 error Newline required at end of file but not found eol-last
/Users/patrickscott/dev/patrickleet/open-source-setup/__tests__/index.js
3:1 error 'describe' is not defined no-undef
4:3 error 'it' is not defined no-undef
6:5 error 'expect' is not defined no-undef
8:3 error Newline required at end of file but not found eol-last
✖ 5 problems (5 errors, 0 warnings)
2 errors, 0 warnings potentially fixable with the `--fix` option.
➜ npm run lint:fix
> open-source-setup@0.0.0-development lint:fix /Users/patrickscott/dev/patrickleet/open-source-setup
> eslint --fix src __tests__
/Users/patrickscott/dev/patrickleet/open-source-setup/__tests__/index.js
3:1 error 'describe' is not defined no-undef
4:3 error 'it' is not defined no-undef
6:5 error 'expect' is not defined no-undef
✖ 3 problems (3 errors, 0 warnings)
that these are not issues by modifying
eslint
.
.eslintrc.json
{
"extends": "standard",
"globals": {
"describe": true,
"it": true,
"expect": true
}
}
exits with no errors.
npm run lint
file as well.
.travis.yml
# open source setup
[![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/patrickleet/open-source-setup.svg?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/patrickleet/open-source-setup)
[![codecov](https://codecov.io/gh/patrickleet/open-source-setup/branch/master/graph/badge.svg)](https://codecov.io/gh/patrickleet/open-source-setup)
An example repository showing how I set up my open-source npm modules.
styled commit messages!
cz-conventional-changelog
semantic-release!
file that we are going to have to make.
.travis.yml
up to date.
package-lock.json
before_install:
- npm install -g npm@latest
- npm install -g greenkeeper-lockfile@1
before_script: greenkeeper-lockfile-update
after_script: greenkeeper-lockfile-upload
Interested in hearing MY DevOps Journey, WITHOUT useless AWS Certifications? Read it now on HackerNoon.
PRO TIP: Did you know that you are allowed to give up to 50 claps to every article you enjoy? Medium uses this information to pay authors for their most useful content! Pretty cool!
You can do this by clicking/tapping, and then holding the clap button.