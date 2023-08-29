The ZK/OP Debate in RaaS: Why ZK-RaaS Takes the Lead
Too Long; Didn't ReadCompared to Optimistic Rollups, ZK-Rollups offer the following advantages:
1）Compressed transaction data results in lower L1 gas costs.
2）Enhanced security with no need for validators to challenge.
3）Faster transaction confirmation speed and shorter withdrawal time.
In addition to these benefits, ZK-RaaS has advantages through network effects:
4）ZK-RaaS utilizes ZK-PoW to provide scalable computational power for numerous ZK-Rollups, thereby reducing the cost of ZKP calculations.
5）Thanks to the faster transaction finality of ZK-Rollups (in the order of minutes), native Cross-Rollup Communication (NCRC）is possible among ZK-Rollups. This resolves the issue of fragmented liquidity.