Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The ZK/OP Debate in RaaS: Why ZK-RaaS Takes the Leadby@lumoz
    6,028 reads

    The ZK/OP Debate in RaaS: Why ZK-RaaS Takes the Lead

    August 29th 2023
    5m
    by @lumoz 6,028 reads
    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Compared to Optimistic Rollups, ZK-Rollups offer the following advantages: 1）Compressed transaction data results in lower L1 gas costs. 2）Enhanced security with no need for validators to challenge. 3）Faster transaction confirmation speed and shorter withdrawal time. In addition to these benefits, ZK-RaaS has advantages through network effects: 4）ZK-RaaS utilizes ZK-PoW to provide scalable computational power for numerous ZK-Rollups, thereby reducing the cost of ZKP calculations. 5）Thanks to the faster transaction finality of ZK-Rollups (in the order of minutes), native Cross-Rollup Communication (NCRC）is possible among ZK-Rollups. This resolves the issue of fragmented liquidity.
    featured image - The ZK/OP Debate in RaaS: Why ZK-RaaS Takes the Lead
    web3 #web3 #zk-rollups #blockchain #zk-pow
    Lumoz (formerly Opside) HackerNoon profile picture

    @lumoz

    Lumoz (formerly Opside)

    Lumoz(formerly Opside), a decentralized ZK-RaaS (ZK-Rollup-as-a-Service) network featuring ZKP mining.

    Receive Stories from @lumoz

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Lumoz (formerly Opside) HackerNoon profile picture
    by Lumoz (formerly Opside) @lumoz.Lumoz(formerly Opside), a decentralized ZK-RaaS (ZK-Rollup-as-a-Service) network featuring ZKP mining.
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Prepare for Glory as Opside's Testnet Enters Alpha Phase!
    Published at Aug 31, 2023 by lumoz #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Introducing .box – The World’s First Blockchain Native DNS Routable Domain
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by chainwire #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Rethinking Cryptoeconomics - Part 4: Rethinking MEV Dynamics for Equitable Blockchain Societies
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by delegate0x #cryptoeconomics
    Article Thumbnail
    Using Witnet to Overcome The Challenges of Developing A Truly Multichain Oracle Network
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by oraclesummit #blockchain-oracle-summit
    Article Thumbnail
    43 Stories To Learn About Financial Services
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by learn #financial-services
    Article Thumbnail
    418 Stories To Learn About Fintech
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by learn #fintech
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!