    Prepare for Glory as Opside's Testnet Enters Alpha Phase!by@lumoz
    6,297 reads

    Prepare for Glory as Opside's Testnet Enters Alpha Phase!

    August 31st 2023
    by @lumoz 6,297 reads
    Mark your calendars for September 6th, as the Opside Alpha Testnet Gala is about to make its grand entrance, offering a seamless and barrier-free experience to users around the globe.
    Lumoz (formerly Opside)

    Lumoz(formerly Opside), a decentralized ZK-RaaS (ZK-Rollup-as-a-Service) network featuring ZKP mining.

    Lumoz (formerly Opside), a decentralized ZK-RaaS (ZK-Rollup-as-a-Service) network featuring ZKP mining.
