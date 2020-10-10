"'The Way We've Always Done Things' = Complacency," says Dan Voyce

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
"Don't pay much attention to 'This is the way we have always done things' - it comes from a place of complacency and poor performance," is our favourite quote from this 2020 Noonies interview with Daniel Voyce (Australia), who’s been nominated for contributions to Hacker Noon's Big Data thought log. In this interview, Dan not only illuminates a big data professional perspective from down-under, but also concerns around the normalization of idiocy as well as some serious excitement around GPU Datascience. Read on!
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Big Data
Currently The Director of Technology Solutions at DemystData, I have worked over the past 20 years in Technology mostly in the start up sector, helping companies develop web based solutions, over the past 8 years I have been working heavily in the data space focusing on squeezing every last drop of performance out of big data platforms.
I enjoy designing big data pipelines that push the limits of imagination of how much data can be processed in a given amount of time. Recently we designed a pipeline that processed 200 Billion Geospatial records per day across 140 Million polygons - we achieved this in under 20 minutes.
Other than that my day to day is leading the design and delivery of solutions for Tier 1 banks here in Australia.
Including an innovative online application form for business lending that interfaces directly with the customers financial data in Xero, Quickbooks, MYOB to automate all of the tedious parts of applying for a loan.
GPU Datascience - it will completely disrupt the current Cluster based workflows everyone is using.
Global Political landscape and normalising idiocy - this will have far reaching consequences for tech.
Don't pay much attention to "This is the way we have always done things" - it comes from a place of complacency and poor performance.
In terms of Career, it hasn't made much of a difference, I have worked at home for the past 10 years, in this line of work it doesn't so much matter whether I am face to face or on Zoom.
In terms of life, I miss pubs, I miss sitting by the river drinking, I miss eating out in Melbourne weekly as our food scene here is incredible.
I would probably start an incubator and invest in a number of different startups! There is some amazing talent and a huge startup community in Australia. I would love to help drive this.
Change is good and should be embraced
Zoom (unfortunately), Jetbrains suite of products (being a Polyglot manager), Postman
Rapids RMM and the new BigQuery features
