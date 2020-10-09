Aleksandar Svetski Is A Stateless Freedom Maximalist; Will Not Bend

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

The Bitcoin Halvening is More Than Just About Money [Deep Dive] is the story that got Aleksandar Svetski (Australia), nominated for a 2020 Noonie in Hacker Noon's Politics content category (yes, we're also somewhat surprised that's a thing). Read on to learn more about this enigmatic contributor to Hacker Noon, who is "resisting the chip, the pod, the bugs, the soy and fiat."

🚀 This Year's Noonies were made possible by: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills! VOTE until 12 Oct 2020 at NOONIES.TECH! 🚀

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - POLITICS.

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

University dropout turned serial entrepreneur. Have been writing since I was young (in private), and in public since 2016.

Freedom Maximalist.

Stateless.

Resisting the chip, the pod, the bugs, the soy & fiat.

Will not bend the knee.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Founder at Amber, the world's first Bitcoin DCA App.

Launched The Bitcoin Times, the home of long form essays on Bitcoin and its impact on the world, economics, philosophy, society and more.

Currently launching the "Wake Up" Podcast and YouTube channel.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Bitcoin is the most important thing happening in the world right now.

5. What are you worried about right now?

State-overreach, and potential violence as they lose grip.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Think longer term. We overestimate what we can do in a short period of time, and underestimate what we can do in longer periods of time.

ALSO: Embrace the pain.

It's a necessary part of the process. Whatever is worth keeping is worth earning - and that requires sacrifice.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Not much. I was already mobile. It's probably just accelerated the move to a new paradigm, and also perhaps shown me who can think clearly during more chaotic times, and who's willing to give up on or bend their values when the fear hits.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Bitcoin.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Equality is a scam.

It is a moronic concept that only arrogant humans think they can create, and there is nothing in the natural world that is equal.

Equality leads to conformity, whereas a system optimised for freedom creates opportunity and allows for the natural, dynamic ebb & flow of life .Again.

Bitcoin is going to form the basis for a new world where no individual, or group can get an unfair advantage, and it will adjust the base incentives such that merit, effort, intelligence, integrity and stronger human values are rewarded.

BUT - It will NOT fix equality, because equality is bullshit. It's a made up notion and the path to hell.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Notes - the basic apple app.

11. What are you currently learning?

Anthropology and also Product Ownership Principles.

Tags