A Majority of Aussies Not Motivated to Pursue Content Further After Facing Blocked Pirate Sites by@torrentfreak

Aussies are more likely to simply give up than try other means to get content. Almost half of Internet users are aware of what they can do and what advantages they can bring to the table. The latest Consumer Copyright Infringement Survey 2020 also provides detail on what happens when blocks are encountered. The survey covers the habits of 2,421 Australian Internet users (aged 12+) in the three months preceding June 2020. The vast majority (76%) reported that no blocked sites had been encountered while 12% were unsure.
image
TorrentFreak Hacker Noon profile picture

@torrentfreak
TorrentFreak

Dedicated to bringing the latest file-sharing and copyright news to your desktop, 365

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

