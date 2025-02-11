The Various WIMP Models of Dark Matter

by Phenomenology TechnologyFebruary 11th, 2025
This thesis focuses on the various WIMP models of DM. In the first chapter, we discuss the basics of DM.
Acknowledgements

1 Introduction to thesis

1.1 History and Evidence

1.2 Facts on dark matter

1.3 Candidates to dark matter

1.4 Dark matter detection

1.5 Outline of the thesis

2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction

2.2 Model

2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space

2.4 Dark matter analysis

2.5 Summary

3 A two component dark matter model in a generic 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction

3.2 Model

3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter

3.5 Relic density dependence on 𝑈(1)𝑋 charge 𝑥𝐻

3.6 Summary

4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction

4.2 Model

4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

4.4 Dark Matter analysis

4.5 Summary

5 Summary


Appendices

A Standard model

B Friedmann equations

C Type I seasaw mechanism

D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model


Bibliography

1 Introduction to thesis

Several observations ranging from star clusters to the cosmological scale are in favour of the existence of an unknown non-luminous matter, or dark matter (DM) [3,31–38]. Data from WMAP [37], PLANCK [39], which probe anisotropies in cosmic microwave background radiation (CMBR), emphasize that the total mass-energy of the universe contains 4.9% ordinary matter (Baryonic matter), 26.8% dark matter, and 68.3% of an unknown form of energy called dark energy. However, only gravitational effects of DM have been observed to date; hence, the particle nature of DM is largely unknown.


This thesis focuses on the various WIMP models of DM. In the first chapter, we discuss the basics of DM. The chapter is organized as follows: In section 1.1, we discuss the strong evidence that historically supports this unknown matter. Section 1.2, we collect some of the known facts and features about DM. Section 1.3 briefly discusses several popular dark matter candidates. In the last section 1.4, we discuss three main detection techniques for DM.

Author:

(1) Shivam Gola, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


