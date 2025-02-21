A Phenomenological Study: Discussing the Relevant Theoretical and Experimental Constraints

by Phenomenology TechnologyFebruary 21st, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

We discuss the relevant theoretical and experimental constraints in this section.

Company Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - A Phenomenological Study: Discussing the Relevant Theoretical and Experimental Constraints
a 4 dimensional model scientific Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Phenomenology Technology HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Acknowledgements

1 Introduction to thesis

1.1 History and Evidence

1.2 Facts on dark matter

1.3 Candidates to dark matter

1.4 Dark matter detection

1.5 Outline of the thesis

2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction

2.2 Model

2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space

2.4 Dark matter analysis

2.5 Summary

3 A two component dark matter model in a generic 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction

3.2 Model

3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter

3.5 Relic density dependence on 𝑈(1)𝑋 charge 𝑥𝐻

3.6 Summary

4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction

4.2 Model

4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

4.4 Dark Matter analysis

4.5 Summary

5 Summary


Appendices

A Standard model

B Friedmann equations

C Type I seasaw mechanism

D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model


Bibliography

4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

We discuss the relevant theoretical and experimental constraints in this section.

4.3.1 Vacuum Stability condition

The scalar potential 𝑉(𝐻, Φ, 𝜒) must be bounded from below [195] and it can be determined from the following symmetric matrix which comes from the quadratic part of the potential,



Above matrix will be positive-definite if following conditions are satisfied,


4.3.2 Invisible Higgs width constraint

In our model, ℎ1 scalar is SM Higgs by choice, which is the mixed state of three real scalar fields from eq. 4.6.


4.3.3 Relic density constraint

The relic density bound is from Planck satellite data [49].



Any DM candidate must satisfy the relic bound given in equation 4.42.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Author:

(1) Shivam Gola, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.


Miro-Leaders
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Phenomenology Technology HackerNoon profile picture
Phenomenology Technology@phenomenology
Phenomenology explores the depths of consciousness, fostering a deeper understanding of the world.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#phenomenology#vacuum-stability#scalar-sector#relic-density#dark-matter#what-is-dark-matter#stable-vacuum#invisible-higgs

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Exploring Gauge-Higgs Inflation with Extra Dimensions: Abstract and Introduction
by phenomenology
Jun 05, 2024
#cosmology
Article Thumbnail
Extreme Axions Unveiled: A Novel Fluid Approach for Cosmological Modeling - Abstract and Intro
by cosmological
May 20, 2024
#axions
Article Thumbnail
Extreme Axions Unveiled: Conclusion
by cosmological
May 20, 2024
#cosmological-modeling
Article Thumbnail
Extreme Axions Unveiled: Acknowledgments & References
by cosmological
May 20, 2024
#cosmological-modeling
Article Thumbnail
Extreme Axions Unveiled: A Novel Fluid Approach for Cosmological Modeling - Phenomenology
by cosmological
May 20, 2024
#cosmological-modeling
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks