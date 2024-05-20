Search icon
    Extreme Axions Unveiled: Acknowledgments & References
    Extreme Axions Unveiled: Acknowledgments & References

    by Cosmological thinking: time, space and universal causation May 20th, 2024
    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this paper, researchers introduce extreme axions, exploring their impact on small-scale structure in cosmology, particularly in Ly-α forest measurements.
    Cosmological thinking: time, space and universal causation HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) HARRISON WINCH, Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics, University of Toronto and Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics, University of Toronto;

    (2) RENEE´ HLOZEK, Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics, University of Toronto and Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics, University of Toronto;

    (3) DAVID J. E. MARSH, Theoretical Particle Physics and Cosmology, King’s College London;

    (4) DANIEL GRIN, Haverford College;

    (5) KEIR K. ROGERS, Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics, University of Toronto.

    6. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

    We are grateful to Wayne Hu, Tzihong Chiueh, Asimina Arvanitaki, Alex Lague, and Rayne Liu for their helpful discussions and advice.


    The Dunlap Institute is funded through an endowment established by the David Dunlap family and the University of Toronto. The authors at the University of Toronto acknowledge that the land on which the University of Toronto is built is the traditional territory of the Haudenosaunee, and most recently, the territory of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation. They are grateful to have the opportunity to work in the community, on this territory.


    Computations were performed on the Niagara supercomputer at the SciNet HPC Consortium. SciNet is funded by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada; the Digital Research Alliance of Canada; the Ontario Research Fund: Research Excellence; and the University of Toronto.


    HW would like to acknowledge the support of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) Canadian Graduate Scholarships - Master’s and Canadian Graduate Scholarships - Doctoral programs. DJEM is supported by an Ernest Rutherford Fellowship from the Science and Technologies Facilities Council (Grant No. ST/T004037/1) and by a Leverhulme Trust Research Project (RPG-2022-145). RH acknowledges support from the NSERC. RH additionally acknowledges support from CIFAR, and the Azrieli and Alfred. P. Sloan Foundations.

    REFERENCES

