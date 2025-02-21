A Phenomenological Study of WIMP Models: Considering a BSM Framework

Table of Links
2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction
2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space
3 A two component dark matter model in a generic 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction
3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints
3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter
3.5 Relic density dependence on 𝑈(1)𝑋 charge 𝑥𝐻
4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction
4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints
Appendices
D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model
4.2 Model
4.2.1 Scalar Sector
The scalar part of the Lagrangian is given by,
here the covariant derivative can be defined as
The scalar potential 𝑉(𝐻, Φ, 𝜒) is given by,
We parameterize the scalar fields as,
4.2.2 Gauge Sector
Masses of physical gauge bosons 𝐴, 𝑍 and 𝑍 ′ are given by,
4.2.3 Yukawa Sector
The general form of the Yukawa interactions is given by,
The last two terms are responsible for Dirac and Majorana masses of neutrinos.
4.2.4 Neutrino Mass
Relevant light neutrino masses will come from the fourth and fifth terms of Eq. 4.32. After the electroweak symmetry breaking, we can write the mass terms as,
This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.
Author:
(1) Shivam Gola, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.