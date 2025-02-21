A Phenomenological Study of WIMP Models: Considering a BSM Framework

Acknowledgements

1 Introduction to thesis

1.1 History and Evidence

1.2 Facts on dark matter

1.3 Candidates to dark matter

1.4 Dark matter detection

1.5 Outline of the thesis

2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction

2.2 Model

2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space

2.4 Dark matter analysis

2.5 Summary

3 A two component dark matter model in a generic 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction

3.2 Model

3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter

3.5 Relic density dependence on 𝑈(1)𝑋 charge 𝑥𝐻

3.6 Summary

4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction

4.2 Model

4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

4.4 Dark Matter analysis

4.5 Summary

5 Summary





Appendices

A Standard model

B Friedmann equations

C Type I seasaw mechanism

D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model





4.2.1 Scalar Sector

The scalar part of the Lagrangian is given by,









here the covariant derivative can be defined as









The scalar potential 𝑉(𝐻, Φ, 𝜒) is given by,









We parameterize the scalar fields as,

















4.2.2 Gauge Sector





















Masses of physical gauge bosons 𝐴, 𝑍 and 𝑍 ′ are given by,





4.2.3 Yukawa Sector

The general form of the Yukawa interactions is given by,









The last two terms are responsible for Dirac and Majorana masses of neutrinos.

4.2.4 Neutrino Mass

Relevant light neutrino masses will come from the fourth and fifth terms of Eq. 4.32. After the electroweak symmetry breaking, we can write the mass terms as,









