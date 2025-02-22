Dark Matter Analysis: A Lifetime Study

Table of Links
2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction
2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space
3 A two component dark matter model in a generic 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction
3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints
3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter
3.5 Relic density dependence on 𝑈(1)𝑋 charge 𝑥𝐻
4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction
4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints
Appendices
D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model
4.4 Dark Matter analysis
Benchmark : We have fixed the following independent parameters throughout the paper for the study of our pseudo scalar particle candidate to DM.
4.4.1 DM lifetime study
4.4.2 Relic density analysis
4.4.3 Direct detection
This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.
Author:
(1) Shivam Gola, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.