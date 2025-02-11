A Phenomenological Study of WIMP Models: Acknowledging the People That Made This Possible

by Phenomenology TechnologyFebruary 11th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Prof. Nita Sinha and Prof. V. Ravindran for being my advisors and supporting me through the highs and lows...
featured image - A Phenomenological Study of WIMP Models: Acknowledging the People That Made This Possible
a 3d model of the milky way galaxy Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Phenomenology Technology HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Acknowledgements

1 Introduction to thesis

1.1 History and Evidence

1.2 Facts on dark matter

1.3 Candidates to dark matter

1.4 Dark matter detection

1.5 Outline of the thesis

2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction

2.2 Model

2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space

2.4 Dark matter analysis

2.5 Summary

3 A two component dark matter model in a generic 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction

3.2 Model

3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter

3.5 Relic density dependence on 𝑈(1)𝑋 charge 𝑥𝐻

3.6 Summary

4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction

4.2 Model

4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

4.4 Dark Matter analysis

4.5 Summary

5 Summary


Appendices

A Standard model

B Friedmann equations

C Type I seasaw mechanism

D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model


Bibliography

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Prof. Nita Sinha and Prof. V. Ravindran for being my advisors and supporting me through the highs and lows of my PhD life. I am grateful to them for giving me the freedom to learn the subject the way I wanted.


I am thankful to my doctoral committee members, Dr. Manjari Bagchi, Prof. Shrihari Gopalakrishna, Dr. Sayantan Sharma, and Dr.Sitabhra Sinha, for their suggestions and guidance.


I am thankful to Prof. M.V.N. Murthy, Prof. D. Indumathi, Prof. Bala Sathiyapalan, Prof. Rahul Sinha, and other faculties at IMSc for teaching me beautiful courses. I am thankful to IMSc for supporting my visits to conferences and seminars within and outside India.


I am thankful to my senior, Dr. Sanjoy Mondal, for helping me learn a completely new field and for supporting me in my bad times. I am thankful to Dr. Arindam Das and Dr. Disha Bhatia for allowing me the opportunity to work with them and learn from their experience and insight.


I am thankful to the particle physics group members Dr. Suprabh Prakash, Dr. K N Vishnudath, Pritam Sen, Ria Sen, Surabhi Tiwari, T. Ravi, and Aparna Sankar for their support and encouragement.


I am blessed to have many good friends here. It is impossible to list them all in this short PhD acknowledgment. Spending time, chatting, and going for dinner at various places with Vinay, Sahil, Farhina, Neelam, Amit, Nilakshi, Pavitra, Chandrani, Prabhat, Ravi Shankar, and others was the best part of my IMSc life.


Finally, I would not have reached this far if there had not been the constant support and faith my parents and siblings have shown in me. I am thankful to them for their love.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Author:

(1) Shivam Gola, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.


Miro-Leaders
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Phenomenology Technology HackerNoon profile picture
Phenomenology Technology@phenomenology
Phenomenology explores the depths of consciousness, fostering a deeper understanding of the world.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#phenomenology#dark-matter#analyzing-dark-matter#psuedo-scalar-dark-matter#relic-density#what-is-dark-matter#dark-matter-research#dark-matter-detection

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Exploring Gauge-Higgs Inflation with Extra Dimensions: Abstract and Introduction
by phenomenology
Jun 05, 2024
#cosmology
Article Thumbnail
Some of the Most Popular Dark Matter Candidates: Looking Into the Standard Model
by phenomenology
Feb 12, 2025
#dark-matter
Article Thumbnail
Dark Matter Through ALP Portal: An Introduction
by phenomenology
Feb 14, 2025
#dark-matter
Article Thumbnail
Dark Matter Research: A Look at the Standard Model
by phenomenology
Feb 14, 2025
#dark-matter
Article Thumbnail
Existing Constraints on ALP Parameter Space: Dark Matter Research
by phenomenology
Feb 14, 2025
#dark-matter
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks