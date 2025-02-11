A Phenomenological Study of WIMP Models: Acknowledging the People That Made This Possible

Acknowledgements

1 Introduction to thesis

1.1 History and Evidence

1.2 Facts on dark matter

1.3 Candidates to dark matter

1.4 Dark matter detection

1.5 Outline of the thesis

2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction

2.2 Model

2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space

2.4 Dark matter analysis

2.5 Summary

3 A two component dark matter model in a generic 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction

3.2 Model

3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter

3.5 Relic density dependence on 𝑈(1)𝑋 charge 𝑥𝐻

3.6 Summary

4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction

4.2 Model

4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

4.4 Dark Matter analysis

4.5 Summary

5 Summary





Appendices

A Standard model

B Friedmann equations

C Type I seasaw mechanism

D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model





Bibliography

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Prof. Nita Sinha and Prof. V. Ravindran for being my advisors and supporting me through the highs and lows of my PhD life. I am grateful to them for giving me the freedom to learn the subject the way I wanted.





I am thankful to my doctoral committee members, Dr. Manjari Bagchi, Prof. Shrihari Gopalakrishna, Dr. Sayantan Sharma, and Dr.Sitabhra Sinha, for their suggestions and guidance.





I am thankful to Prof. M.V.N. Murthy, Prof. D. Indumathi, Prof. Bala Sathiyapalan, Prof. Rahul Sinha, and other faculties at IMSc for teaching me beautiful courses. I am thankful to IMSc for supporting my visits to conferences and seminars within and outside India.





I am thankful to my senior, Dr. Sanjoy Mondal, for helping me learn a completely new field and for supporting me in my bad times. I am thankful to Dr. Arindam Das and Dr. Disha Bhatia for allowing me the opportunity to work with them and learn from their experience and insight.





I am thankful to the particle physics group members Dr. Suprabh Prakash, Dr. K N Vishnudath, Pritam Sen, Ria Sen, Surabhi Tiwari, T. Ravi, and Aparna Sankar for their support and encouragement.





I am blessed to have many good friends here. It is impossible to list them all in this short PhD acknowledgment. Spending time, chatting, and going for dinner at various places with Vinay, Sahil, Farhina, Neelam, Amit, Nilakshi, Pavitra, Chandrani, Prabhat, Ravi Shankar, and others was the best part of my IMSc life.





Finally, I would not have reached this far if there had not been the constant support and faith my parents and siblings have shown in me. I am thankful to them for their love.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Author: (1) Shivam Gola, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.



