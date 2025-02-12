Some of the Most Popular Dark Matter Candidates: Looking Into the Standard Model

by Phenomenology TechnologyFebruary 12th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

These are DM candidates, which were produced thermally in the early universe when it was in the plasma state.
featured image - Some of the Most Popular Dark Matter Candidates: Looking Into the Standard Model
outer space dark matter Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Phenomenology Technology HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Acknowledgements

1 Introduction to thesis

1.1 History and Evidence

1.2 Facts on dark matter

1.3 Candidates to dark matter

1.4 Dark matter detection

1.5 Outline of the thesis

2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction

2.2 Model

2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space

2.4 Dark matter analysis

2.5 Summary

3 A two component dark matter model in a generic 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction

3.2 Model

3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter

3.5 Relic density dependence on 𝑈(1)𝑋 charge 𝑥𝐻

3.6 Summary

4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction

4.2 Model

4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

4.4 Dark Matter analysis

4.5 Summary

5 Summary


Appendices

A Standard model

B Friedmann equations

C Type I seasaw mechanism

D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model


Bibliography

1.3 Candidates to dark matter

In this section, we briefly mention some of the popular DM candidates.


Looking into the Standard Model



Thermal dark matter


These are DM candidates, which were produced thermally in the early universe when it was in the plasma state. One can do such a study and calculate the DM relic density using the Boltzmann equation. A popular mechanism following thermal DM is the freeze-out mechanism [33]. It assumes that DM is in thermal equilibrium with the SM bath in the very early stages of the universe, but as the universe expands and the interaction rate becomes ineffective against the expansion rate, DM number density or relic density freezes out. It is found that if DM is in the GeV - TeV mass range and couples weakly to SM, it can easily satisfy the correct relic density. This is called the WIMP miracle, and such particles are named weakly interacting massive particles (WIMPs). A brief on the freeze-out mechanism is described here [32, 33],






Strongly interacting massive particles (SIMPs) is another interesting DM candidate that lies in the MeV mass range and interacts strongly with both particles [56, 57]. These thermal DM candidates are being searched in several experiments.


Non-thermal dark matter


These are the candidates that are not in thermal equilibrium with SM in the early universe. Many mechanisms can produce a non-thermal DM, e.g. Freeze-in [58], exponential production [59], misalignment mechanism [60], gravitational production, etc.


Freeze-in is a popular mechanism to produce DM non-thermally in the early universe. It starts with a negligible abundance of DM in the early universe, but it grows and freezes in via a tiny coupling with the bath particles from the hidden sector (dark sector). DM mass or coupling can be tuned to have the correct relic. Such DM candidates are called feebly interacting massive particles (FIMPs). A FIMP candidate is hard to detect in the lab due to its tiny coupling with bath particles [58].



In particular, MACHOs are astrophysical objects like isolated planets, brown dwarfs (failed stars), neutron stars, black holes, etc. These objects have been ruled out by a survey done by the MACHO collaboration and the EROS-2 group using the microlensing technique [64].


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Author:

(1) Shivam Gola, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.


Notion
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Phenomenology Technology HackerNoon profile picture
Phenomenology Technology@phenomenology
Phenomenology explores the depths of consciousness, fostering a deeper understanding of the world.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgscience#dark-matter#outer-space#what-is-dark-matter#analyzing-dark-matter#dark-matter-research#dark-matter-candidates#dark-matter-standard-model#thermal-dark-matter

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Exploring Gauge-Higgs Inflation with Extra Dimensions: Abstract and Introduction
by phenomenology
Jun 05, 2024
#cosmology
Article Thumbnail
A Phenomenological Study of WIMP Models: Acknowledging the People That Made This Possible
by phenomenology
Feb 11, 2025
#phenomenology
Article Thumbnail
Dark Matter Through ALP Portal: An Introduction
by phenomenology
Feb 14, 2025
#dark-matter
Article Thumbnail
Dark Matter Research: A Look at the Standard Model
by phenomenology
Feb 14, 2025
#dark-matter
Article Thumbnail
Existing Constraints on ALP Parameter Space: Dark Matter Research
by phenomenology
Feb 14, 2025
#dark-matter
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks