Limarc

I donโ€™t want to go into too much detail that might get me sent to an insane asylum, but the sheer amount of stars in the Universe and amount of planets makes it likely that there must be life somewhere other than here.IF we assume that other life forms need water to survive, weโ€™ve already found other planets with a similar biosphere to the Earth.On the tin foil hat side of the argument, Iโ€™m an avid UFO Hunters fanโ€ฆ.I believe aliens have visited Earth.