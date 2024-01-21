The United States Resilience Science and Technology Grand Pathways Framework - Content Overview
Too Long; Didn't ReadExplore the Resilience Science and Technology Grand Pathways Framework, a strategic blueprint designed to strengthen community resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges. This report outlines science, technology, and innovation approaches to anticipate, adapt to, withstand, and build back better from disruptions. Discover how this framework aligns with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's investments, offering a single framework to guide federal agencies, policymakers, and community leaders in prioritizing and advancing resilience.
TLDR:
The Resilience Science and Technology Grand Pathways Framework offers a strategic blueprint to enhance community resilience in the wake of disruptions. This report outlines science, technology, and innovation approaches that empower communities to anticipate, adapt, withstand, and build back better. Aligned with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's investments, this framework serves as a single guide for federal agencies, policymakers, and community leaders to prioritize and advance resilience effectively.