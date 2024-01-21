Search icon
    A Toolkit for Policymakers and Innovators Using the Grand Pathways Framework

    A Toolkit for Policymakers and Innovators Using the Grand Pathways Framework

    Unlock the potential of the Grand Pathways Framework for decision-makers, policymakers, and innovators in bolstering community resilience. This guide explores how science and technology solutions, addressing societal dimensions and cross-cutting enablers, enhance communities' ability to handle disruptions. Learn how the framework encourages multidimensional thinking, expands reference paradigms, and identifies gaps that can be addressed by a single solution. Whether you're in public health, federal services, technology development, education, or community advocacy, the Grand Pathways Framework empowers strategic navigation of resilience challenges.
    A toolbox via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-stories #community-resilience #resilience
    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

