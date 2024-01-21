Conceptualization of the Grand Pathways Framework

Too Long; Didn't Read The Grand Pathways Framework offers a strategic approach to resilience, emphasizing societal dimensions, key functions, and cross-cutting enablers. This framework guides the identification and prioritization of science and technology solutions, enhancing resilience through various modes. Users are encouraged to understand the distinctions between cross-cutting enablers, key functions, and societal dimensions to effectively navigate and advance societal resilience.