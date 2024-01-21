Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Aligning Grand Pathways Framework with Essential Government Functionsby@whitehouse

    Aligning Grand Pathways Framework with Essential Government Functions

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Discover the interplay between the Grand Pathways Framework and Essential Government Functions (EGFs). Unveil the alignment of NEFs, MEFs, PMEFs, ESFs, RSFs, Community Lifelines, and NCFs with societal dimensions and cross-cutting enablers. Learn how these functions complement each other, offering a holistic approach to resilience science and technology. Explore the vital role of EGFs in sustaining essential functions and lifelines across diverse community levels.
    featured image - Aligning Grand Pathways Framework with Essential Government Functions
    tech-stories #community-resilience #resilience
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture

    @whitehouse

    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

    Receive Stories from @whitehouse

    react to story with heart
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture
    by The White House @whitehouse.The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Biden Charges Federal Government Agencies to Adopt AI
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by whitehouse #us-ai-policy
    Article Thumbnail
    The United States Resilience Science and Technology Grand Pathways Framework - Content Overview
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    Navigating Future Challenges with the Grand Pathways Framework
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    The Role of Resilience Science & Technology in Mitigating the Texas Winter Storm Fallout
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    Using the Grand Pathways Framework to Identify and Bridge Gaps Post-COVID-19
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!