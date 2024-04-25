The Try Block in Rust: Streamlining Error Management Beyond the '?' Operator

I wrote previously about libs for error management in Rust. This week, I want to write about the
try block, an experimental feature.
? operator
Please check the above article for a complete refresher on error management in general and the
? operator in particular. In short,
? allows it to hook into a function call that returns a
Result:
Result contains a value, it continues normally
Result to the calling function.
fn add(str1: &str, str2: &str) -> Result<i8, ParseIntError> {
Ok(str1.parse::<i8>()? + str2.parse::<i8>()?)
}
fn main() {
print!("{:?}", add("1", "2"));
print!("{:?}", add("1", "a"));
}
The output is the following:
Ok(3)
Err(ParseIntError { kind: InvalidDigit })
Note that the defining function's signature must return a
Result or an
Option. The following block doesn't compile:
fn add(str1: &str, str2: &str) -> i8 {
str1.parse::<i8>()? + str2.parse::<i8>()?
}
the `?` operator can only be used in a function that returns `Result` or `Option`
We must manually unwrap to return a non-wrapper type, e.g.,
i8 instead of
Option<i8>.
fn add(str1: &str, str2: &str) -> i8 {
let int1 = str1.parse::<i8>(); //1
let int2 = str2.parse::<i8>(); //1
if int1.is_err() || int2.is_err() { -1 } //2-3
else { int1.unwrap() + int2.unwrap() } //4
}
Define
Result variables
Manually checks if any of the variables contains an error, i.e., the parsing failed
Return a default value since we cannot get a
Result. In this case, it's not a great idea, but it's for explanation's sake
Unwrap with confidence
try block to the rescue
The sample above works but is quite lengthy. The
try block is an experimental approach to make it more elegant. It allows "compacting" all the checks for errors in a single block:
#![feature(try_blocks)] //1
fn add(str1: &str, str2: &str) -> i8 {
let result = try {
let int1 = str1.parse::<i8>();
let int2 = str2.parse::<i8>();
int1.unwrap()? + int2.unwrap()? //2
};
if result.is_err() { -1 } //3
else { result.unwrap() } //4
}
? operator though the defining function doesn't return
Result
Alas, the code doesn't compile:
the `?` operator can only be applied to values that implement `Try`
i8 doesn't implement
Try. Neither
i8 nor
Try belong to our crate; a custom implementation would require the use of the wrapper-type pattern. Fortunately, a couple of types already implement
Try:
Result,
Option,
Poll, and
ControlFlow.
fn add(str1: &str, str2: &str) -> i8 {
let result: Result<i8, ParseIntError> = try { //1
str1.parse::<i8>()? + str2.parse::<i8>()? //2
};
if result.is_err() { -1 }
else { result.unwrap() }
}
? on
Result inside the
try block is now allowed
I learned about the
try block in Java over twenty years ago. Java needs it because exceptions are at the root of its error-handling system; Rust doesn't because it uses Functional Programming for its error handling - mainly
Result.
The
? operator builds upon the
Result type to allow short-circuiting in functions that return
Result themselves. If the function doesn't, you need a lot of boilerplate code. The experimental
try block relieves some of it.
To go further: