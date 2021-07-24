The Top 4 Certifications for HR Professionals

HR is among the popular career choices for professionals. People have in recent years come to be recognized as the most important resource of organizations and the key competitive differentiator in the marketplace. And as the team that directly handles their concerns, HR will continue to play a significant role. The role itself has changed from administrative to strategic in nature, given the realization that people strategies must facilitate the attainment of organizational goals.

The typical HR professional comes with a bachelor’s degree in HR management or related disciplines. For higher roles and responsibilities, a master’s degree is not uncommon. Along with this, it is a good idea to take an HR certification as a testament to possessing the latest skills and know-how in the HR field. Such a certification is valued by recruiters and it puts the candidate at the head of the queue of applicants for the best HR jobs.

Top HR certifications

Here are some of the best HR professional certifications for breaking into the HR domain:

1. Talent Management certifications

Other than HR certifications, an HR professional can also choose to take up a talent management certification. One of the best choices is the Talent Management Practitioner (TMP) certification from the Talent Management Institute (TMI).

Targeted at recent graduates and young professionals in HR, TMP reengineers the understanding of the HR domain and makes the holder an attractive hire for talent management teams across global organizations. TMP is based on the globally tested TMI Universal Knowledge Framework (TMI-UKF™), and is an assurance that the candidate knows and understands the techniques, theories, and tools of talent management.

2. Professional in Human Resources (PHR)

Offered by the HR Certification Institute (HCI), PHR is an excellent HR certification for those new to the profession and looking to establish themselves. Along with US laws and regulations, the PHR is proof of mastering the operational and technical aspects of HR management.

The right candidate for PHR would be someone whose responsibilities are only to the HR department and not the organization as a whole, and whose accountability is to another professional in the HR team. Along with this, (s)he would have a logistical and tactical orientation, and experience with program implementation.

3. Strategic HR Business Partner (sHRBP)

sHRBP comes from the Human Capital Institute (HCI), and is meant for candidates who wish to work as high-impact, strategic partners to the business and to make work better for the workforce. It proves the candidate has the necessary strategic mindset and skillset to advance people practices in the organization. The three-day intensive certification program offers a highly hands-on, interactive learning experience, and includes processes and tools to make the journey from idea to action. Additionally, the candidate can measure and implement how effective the talent management initiatives and solutions at the organization are, and learns how to use business analytics and improve consulting skills.

Candidates for sHRBP certification are early- or mid-career professionals looking to become more credible, impactful, and influential. If they work in Centers of Expertise as specialists, they can expect to deliver more value with this certification.

4. SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP)

Offered by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), SHRM-CP is a human resource management certification that is a good choice for professionals who perform HR operations and deliver HR services.

Along with this, they serve as points of contact for staff and stakeholders and handle the implementation of policies and strategies.

A candidate for SHRM-CP must either have less than a bachelor’s degree with 3-4 years of experience, a bachelor’s degree with 1-2 years of experience, or a master’s degree and up to a year of experience.

