The Top 30 Salesforce Consulting Companies
Explority is a research and advisory company that zeros in on the Information Technologies market.
In 2018, more than 150,000 businesses all over the world hopped on the train of Salesforce
, the most fast-evolving CRM solution in the world. With adidas, Amazon, and American Express among Salesforce’s customers, the platform has been winning the market over—and pretty steadily indeed.
Answering the question of what has made Salesforce so popular won’t take much effort. Salesforce assists businesses with marketing operations, sales tracking, and performance analytics. With the platform in their toolkit, businesses can understand their customers better, reach out to them faster, and implement new strategies more flawlessly.
Salesforce proves to be compelling; however, implementing it is no small task. As it’s usually fraught with complex data migration processes, setups, and third-party systems integration, businesses tend to turn to IT firms specializing in Salesforce consulting and implementation.
But here’s the catch. Today the variety of Salesforce consulting companies has become surprisingly, if not overwhelmingly, huge. To help you find who’s who on the market and choose the best vendor for your particular needs, our IT market researchers have analyzed hundreds of companies providing Salesforce services. The researchers based their evaluation on the following criteria:
- Past experience in Salesforce consulting
- Customers’ references
- Salesforce certificates and partnership statuses
- Pricing
- Industry distribution
Here is the list of top 30 Salesforce consulting companies
1. Itransition
Denver-based Itransition is one of the most prominent Salesforce consulting companies in the USA. It offers integration, implementation, customization, and support of the platform. It also helps with Salesforce-based automation of business processes and optimization of existing Salesforce solutions. Besides, Itransition builds platform-based web and mobile applications using Apex code, the Visualforce library, Heroku, Lighting Platform, and more.
During 20 years of operation, Itransition has completed more than 1,530 projects for enterprises and startups alike.
- Location: Denver, CO
- Founded: 1998
- Rate per hour: $25 - $49
- Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development, ecommerce development
- Key clients: Expedia, Xerox, Toyota, eBay, PayPal, adidas, Shell
- Website: https://www.itransition.com/
2. Ergonized
Founded in 2007, Ergonized is a consulting company offering a whole range of Salesforce services, including implementation, customization, development, and support. The company also provides dedicated teams of certified Salesforce consultants, developers, and administrators. On top of that, Ergonized specializes in data migration to the Salesforce platform.
With 12+ years of experience in enterprise consulting, the company has completed 517+ projects.
- Location: Lviv, Ukraine
- Founded: 2007
- Rate per hour: $50 - $99
- Other, non-Salesforce services: No
- Key clients: ExactData, Hub, Rec, WorkPlace
- Website: https://www.ergonized.com/
3. Cloudsquare
As a Registered Salesforce Consulting Partner, Cloudsquare offers full-service Salesforce consulting, implementation, development, and support. The company develops using Force.com and Lightning components together with integration, design, and mobile app development.
Cloudsquare has cooperated with such widely recognized technology companies as Conga, DocuSign, Heroku, and HubSpot.
- Location: Woodland Hills, CA
- Founded: 2017
- Rate per hour: $150 - $199
- Other, non-Salesforce services: No
- Key clients: Sensel, Digital Domain, Real Vision, Kirei
- Website: https://cloudsquare.io/
4. Rave Digital
Having delivered 30+ Salesforce projects in 8+ major industries, Rave Digital is rightfully ranked as one of the best Salesforce consulting companies. The company offers platform configuration, customization, integration, and migration. Rave Digital also takes up client-side scripting and B2B portal development.
Headquartered in the US, the company has three additional global locations.
- Location: Coral Springs, FL
- Founded: 2007
- Rate per hour: $50 - $99
- Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development, ecommerce development
- Key clients: Nestle, Nike, Olympus, Mothercare
- Website: https://www.ravedigital.agency/
5. Algoworks
Established in 2006, Algoworks is a custom software development company offering Salesforce consulting among other services. Algoworks advises customers on adopting the right Salesforce products, delivers their implementation, and aids in data management and migration.
Algoworks targets most of the key domains such as IT, Media, Retail, and Education.
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Founded: 2006
- Rate per hour: $25 - $49
- Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development
- Key clients: Coca-Cola, eBay, Rondee, Generis
- Website: https://www.algoworks.com/
6. SITSL
Established in 2015, SITSL is a global Salesforce consulting company serving clients across over 16 countries. The company offers Salesforce development, integration, and migration. Besides, it delivers Salesforce mobile and Lightning applications.
The company has worked with GupShup, Smartech, Quickwork, and other renowned brands.
- Location: Houston, TX
- Founded: 2015
- Rate per hour: $25 - $49
- Other, non-Salesforce services: web development, mobile app development
- Key clients: UNICEF, Coca-Cola, ICICI Bank, Vogue Magazine
- Website: https://www.sitsl.io/
7. Configero
As a Salesforce certified partner, Configero offers the platform implementation as well as sales process automation, data migration, and more.
The company provides solutions across the entire Salesforce ecosystem and brings its customers Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, and Force.com development. Founded in 2009, Configero has its main office in the USA.
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Founded: 2009
- Rate per hour: $150 - $199
- Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development, cloud consulting
- Key clients: Warner Bros., Fox Entertainment, General Electric, First American Mortgage, DHL
- Website: https://www.configero.com/
8. Ascendix Technologies
With 23 years in CRM consulting, Ascendix Technologies has extended its Salesforce service pack to implementation, app development, customization, optimization, support, and data migration. The company specializes in delivering Salesforce to commercial real estate.
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Founded: 1996
- Rate per hour: $100 - $149
- Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development
- Key clients: Jones Lang LaSalle, Transwestern, Colliers International
- Website: https://ascendix.com/
9. Synebo
Established in 2015, Synebo is a European company focused on delivering Salesforce consulting. The company offers Salesforce development, AppExchange engineering, and integration.
Synebo hosts 35+ Salesforce professionals who have delivered 300+ projects to date. The company mostly targets Finance, Education, and Healthcare industries.
- Location: Odessa, Ukraine
- Founded: 2015
- Rate per hour: $25 - $49
- Other, non-Salesforce services: application testing
- Key clients: IBM, Deloitte, GreenRoad, Audyx
- Website: https://www.synebo.io/
10. Bluewolf
For 19 years, Bluewolf has been providing its Salesforce consulting services to Telecommunications, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Retail, and other domains. The company tackles Salesforce projects of various sorts, from implementation to ongoing innovation and maintenance.
Although Bluewolf is headquartered in New York, the company has offices all around the world, including in Europe and Asia.
- Location: Odessa, Ukraine
- Founded: 2000
- Rate per hour: $150 - $199
- Other, non-Salesforce services: No
- Key clients: Stanley Black & Decker, Lenovo, Nuance, American Red Cross, Harvard Business School
- Website: https://www.bluewolf.com/
11. Astrea IT Services
As a Salesforce Certified Implementation Partner, Astrea specializes in Salesforce implementation, customization, and development. Astrea's expertise includes Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Salesforce Communities, Salesforce integration, Salesforce Lightning, and more.
With almost nine years of experience, Astrea has become one of the top performers among Salesforce consulting companies: it has delivered 300+ successful Salesforce projects.
- Location: Noida, India
- Founded: 2010
- Rate per hour: $25 - $49
- Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development, mobile app development
- Key clients: Code.org, Greenlight Search, FlexСhecks
- Website: https://astreait.com/
12. Redpath Consulting Group
Established in 2008, Minnesota-based Redpath Consulting boasts deep expertise in Salesforce. Indeed, they specialize in Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Community Cloud, CPQ, Lightning, Einstein, and more.
Redpath Consulting targets such industries as IT, Manufacturing, Finance, Healthcare, Education, and others.
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Founded: 2008
- Rate per hour: $150 - $199
- Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development
- Key clients: Cambria, BestPrep, Capella University, University of Minnesota
- Website: https://redpathcg.com/
13. Affirma Consulting
Since 2011, Affirma Consulting has been offering Salesforce consulting to companies of various sizes, from large enterprises to startups. Affirma delivers Salesforce implementation, customization, migration, and more.
The company also offers support services that include new features development and end users' productivity enhancement.
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Founded: 2001
- Rate per hour: $100 - $149
- Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development, business intelligence consulting
- Key clients: Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, ESPN, Boeing, Wells Fargo
- Website: https://www.affirmaconsulting.com/
14. Ledgeview Partners
US-located Ledgeview is a tech consulting company offering Salesforce integration and development. The company’s expertise kit includes Sales Cloud, Community Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Pardot.
Providing Salesforce consulting services to Manufacturing, Finance, and Oil & Gas, Ledgeview is licensed as a Salesforce Silver Partner.
- Location: Appleton, WI
- Founded: 2007
- Rate per hour: Undisclosed
- Other, non-Salesforce services: marketing strategy, business consulting
- Key clients: Undisclosed
- Website: https://ledgeviewpartners.com/
15. TechMagic
TechMagic offers a wide range of IT services, including web and mobile development. As a Salesforce provider, the company offers the platform development and integration. TechMagic also develops custom Salesforce modules.
Being a Salesforce Consulting Partner, the company targets such domains as Finance, Healthcare, and IT.
- Location: Lviv, Ukraine
- Founded: 2014
- Rate per hour: $25 - $49
- Other, non-Salesforce services: web development, mobile development
- Key clients: Good.co, Elements.cloud, Cloud Coach
- Website: https://www.techmagic.co/
16. Dazeworks
Established in 2015, Dazeworks specializes in Salesforce consulting, Lightning development, implementation, migration, and more. The company also offers Salesforce mobile application development.
Headquartered in the USA, the company has nine offices all over the world. The company serves such industries as Finance, Real Estate, and Education.
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Founded: 2015
- Rate per hour: $25 - $49
- Other, non-Salesforce services: No
- Key clients: Talent Rover, Helpshift, Univar, EasyJet
- Website: http://dazeworks.com/
17. RoyCon Technologies
Established in 2013, RoyCon is a provider of Salesforce solutions for enterprises of all sizes across various domains. The company’s Salesforce toolkit includes Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, and Pardot.
RoyCon also offers business analysis services as well as user training. The company operates from its Texas office.
- Location: Austin, TX
- Founded: 2013
- Rate per hour: $150 - $199
- Other, non-Salesforce services: business intelligence consulting
- Key clients: Undisclosed
- Website: http://roycon-tech.com/
18. Appscrip
With five years of domain expertise, Appscrip delivers 350+ business solutions every year. The company develops Salesforce and Force.com apps and integrate solutions with third-party services. Besides, Appscrip provides Salesforce deployment and support.
The company works from two offices located in the USA and India.
- Location: Bengaluru, India
- Founded: 2011
- Rate per hour: $25 - $49
- Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development, UI/UX design
- Key clients: ForeTees, MobiSoft, PQ
- Website: https://www.appscrip.com/
19. SENLA
SENLA’s 20+ experienced Salesforce professionals provide customers with Salesforce consulting, migration, customization, upgrade, and integration. The company also offers Salesforce integration with other tech services.
SENLA’s portfolio includes Salesforce-related projects within Healthcare, Manufacturing, and IT domains.
- Location: Minsk, Belarus
- Founded: 2011
- Rate per hour: Undisclosed
- Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development
- Key clients: Abbott, Bosch, Wargaming, Redsys, BPC Banking
- Website: https://senlainc.com/
20. Cloud Analogy
Established in 2015, Cloud Analogy delivers end-to-end Salesforce solutions including consulting, development, integration, migration, and support. The company specializes in Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Community Cloud, Pardot, and Einstein.
The company’s 140+ team members have already delivered about 400 successful projects.
- Location: Noida, India
- Founded: 2015
- Rate per hour: $25 - $49
- Other, non-Salesforce services: No
- Key clients: Undisclosed
- Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/
21. 360 Degree Cloud
As a Salesforce Consulting Partner, 360 Degree Cloud offers platform consulting, development, integration, and more. The company also builds Heroku-based cloud applications.
360 Degree Cloud mainly serves the following industries: Finance, Real Estate, Healthcare, Insurance, and Media. Serving over 1,000 clients daily, the company has completed over 3,500 projects to date.
- Location: Faridabad, India
- Founded: 2012
- Rate per hour: $25 - $49
- Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development, web development
- Key clients: Undisclosed
- Website: https://360degreecloud.com/
22. Cirrius Solutions
Established in 2009, Minneapolis-headquartered Cirrius is a company focusing on delivering Salesforce solutions. It offers strategic consulting, Salesforce implementation, migration, and development. The company develops Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Marketing Cloud solutions.
Cirrius delivered over 250 successful Salesforce implementations for businesses of various sizes.
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Founded: 2009
- Rate per hour: $100 - $149
- Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development
- Key clients: Thomson Reuters, Experian, Minnesota Public Radio
- Website: https://cirriussolutions.com/
23. TowerHouseStudio
TowerHouseStudio offers high-quality Salesforce consulting, development, implementation, customization, and integration. The company also integrates Salesforce with enterprise applications and third-party products. TowerHouseStudio has been delivering its services to mid-sized businesses and startups since 2014.
- Location: Montevideo, Uruguay
- Founded: 2014
- Rate per hour: $50 - $99
- Other, non-Salesforce services: web development
- Key clients: Cennarium, MPOWER Financing, FLIRC
- Website: https://towerhousestudio.com
24. Core Value, Inc.
Providing Salesforce solutions for more than seven years, Core Value has successfully completed over 100 projects. The company's Salesforce capabilities include platform setup, development, integration, and testing.
Core Value also helps those clients migrating to Salesforce Lightning. The company focuses on Finance, Real Estate, and Supply Chain Management.
- Location: Rochelle Park, NJ
- Founded: 2004
- Rate per hour: Undisclosed
- Other, non-Salesforce services: business intelligence consulting, custom software development
- Key clients: Judo, Bioclinica, Mondo, Poppin
- Website: https://corevalue.net/
25. XTIVIA
Formerly known as Strategic Sales Systems, Xtivia is a Salesforce partner working in the sphere for more than 16 years. The company offers Salesforce consulting, mobile, Force.com and Heroku solutions engineering, as well as end user training.
Besides this, Xtivia provides its customers with Salesforce security diagnosis together with customization and optimization services.
- Location: Saint Louis, MO
- Founded: 1997
- Rate per hour: $150 - $199
- Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development, business intelligence consulting
- Key clients: Alaska Airlines, Alliant Energy, Bosch, Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Website: https://www.xtivia.com/
26. QBurst
Established in 2004, QBurst is a consulting company offering a wide range of Salesforce solutions, be it customization, data migration, third-party integration, or other.
As a certified Salesforce consulting partner, QBurst has provided its customers with over 1,200 projects within various industries.
- Location: Trivandrum, India
- Founded: 2004
- Rate per hour: $25 - $49
- Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development, business intelligence consulting, IoT development
- Key clients: United Nations, NYU, PrivateFly, Petrofac, Allianz
- Website: https://www.qburst.com/
27. Signity Solutions
With more than ten years on the market, Signity Solutions has delivered over 500 projects. The company offers a full pack of Sales Cloud solutions, from implementation to consultation. Besides, Signity provides Salesforce customization. The company works with large enterprises, mid-size businesses, and startups.
- Location: Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, India
- Founded: 2009
- Rate per hour: $25 - $49
- Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development, web development
- Key clients: Grupio, Samsung, Sacred Rides, PwC
- Website: https://www.signitysolutions.com/
28. Jet BI
Specialized in engineering business intelligence solutions, Jet BI also successfully unfolds Salesforce capabilities for its customers worldwide. Indeed, the company has ten years of experience in Salesforce implementation and development. Besides, the company’s toolkit spans Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Health Cloud, and more.
Jet BI targets Retail, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries.
- Location: Minsk, Belarus
- Founded: 2013
- Rate per hour: $25 - $49
- Other, non-Salesforce services: business intelligence consulting, custom software development, mobile app development
- Key clients: Undisclosed
- Website: https://jetbi.com/
29. Plative
Since 2009, Plative has been delivering its Salesforce services from five offices distributed worldwide. The company’s Salesforce-related expertise includes Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Einstein, and more. The company’s industry focus is on Finance, IT, and Non-Profit.
- Location: New York, NY
- Founded: 2009
- Rate per hour: $200 - $300
- Other, non-Salesforce services: No
- Key clients: Landesa, RedBird Capital, Honest Buildings
- Website: https://www.plative.com/
30. Publicis Sapient
Founded in 2010, Publicis Sapient is a company licensed as a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner. The company's Salesforce expertise includes Pardot, Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, and Sales Cloud development.
On top of that, Publicis Sapient provides advanced support and other services on-demand. The company’s team delivered more than 1,700 Salesforce projects so far.
Choose among the best Salesforce consulting companies
Today, Salesforce is only growing: in 2019, the company’s revenue is predicted to reach $13.28 billion
. If this growth continues, it’s wise to expect the emergence of more Salesforce consulting companies, and some of the newcomers can easily beat those presented above.
That’s why we’ll continue keeping an eye on the market, revising our rating as needed. Stay tuned and share your stories of cooperating with the selected vendors, if you have any. Find out more about Explority and our ranking methodology, click here
and here
.
