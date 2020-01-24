The Top 30 Salesforce Consulting Companies

In 2018, more than 150,000 businesses all over the world hopped on the train of Salesforce , the most fast-evolving CRM solution in the world. With adidas, Amazon, and American Express among Salesforce’s customers, the platform has been winning the market over—and pretty steadily indeed.

Answering the question of what has made Salesforce so popular won’t take much effort. Salesforce assists businesses with marketing operations, sales tracking, and performance analytics. With the platform in their toolkit, businesses can understand their customers better, reach out to them faster, and implement new strategies more flawlessly.

Salesforce proves to be compelling; however, implementing it is no small task. As it’s usually fraught with complex data migration processes, setups, and third-party systems integration, businesses tend to turn to IT firms specializing in Salesforce consulting and implementation.

But here’s the catch. Today the variety of Salesforce consulting companies has become surprisingly, if not overwhelmingly, huge. To help you find who’s who on the market and choose the best vendor for your particular needs, our IT market researchers have analyzed hundreds of companies providing Salesforce services. The researchers based their evaluation on the following criteria:

Past experience in Salesforce consulting

Customers’ references

Salesforce certificates and partnership statuses

Pricing

Industry distribution

Here is the list of top 30 Salesforce consulting companies

1. Itransition

Denver-based Itransition is one of the most prominent Salesforce consulting companies in the USA. It offers integration, implementation, customization, and support of the platform. It also helps with Salesforce-based automation of business processes and optimization of existing Salesforce solutions. Besides, Itransition builds platform-based web and mobile applications using Apex code, the Visualforce library, Heroku, Lighting Platform, and more.

During 20 years of operation, Itransition has completed more than 1,530 projects for enterprises and startups alike.

Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Founded: 1998

1998 Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development, ecommerce development

custom software development, ecommerce development Key clients: Expedia, Xerox, Toyota, eBay, PayPal, adidas, Shell

Expedia, Xerox, Toyota, eBay, PayPal, adidas, Shell Website: https://www.itransition.com/

2. Ergonized

Founded in 2007, Ergonized is a consulting company offering a whole range of Salesforce services, including implementation, customization, development, and support. The company also provides dedicated teams of certified Salesforce consultants, developers, and administrators. On top of that, Ergonized specializes in data migration to the Salesforce platform.

With 12+ years of experience in enterprise consulting, the company has completed 517+ projects.

Location: Lviv, Ukraine

Lviv, Ukraine Founded: 2007

2007 Rate per hour: $50 - $99

$50 - $99 Other, non-Salesforce services: No

No Key clients: ExactData, Hub, Rec, WorkPlace

ExactData, Hub, Rec, WorkPlace Website: https://www.ergonized.com/

3. Cloudsquare

As a Registered Salesforce Consulting Partner, Cloudsquare offers full-service Salesforce consulting, implementation, development, and support. The company develops using Force.com and Lightning components together with integration, design, and mobile app development.

Cloudsquare has cooperated with such widely recognized technology companies as Conga, DocuSign, Heroku, and HubSpot.

Location: Woodland Hills, CA

Woodland Hills, CA Founded: 2017

2017 Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Other, non-Salesforce services: No

No Key clients: Sensel, Digital Domain, Real Vision, Kirei

Sensel, Digital Domain, Real Vision, Kirei Website: https://cloudsquare.io/

4. Rave Digital

Having delivered 30+ Salesforce projects in 8+ major industries, Rave Digital is rightfully ranked as one of the best Salesforce consulting companies. The company offers platform configuration, customization, integration, and migration. Rave Digital also takes up client-side scripting and B2B portal development.

Headquartered in the US, the company has three additional global locations.

Location: Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs, FL Founded: 2007

2007 Rate per hour: $50 - $99

$50 - $99 Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development, ecommerce development

mobile app development, ecommerce development Key clients: Nestle, Nike, Olympus, Mothercare

Nestle, Nike, Olympus, Mothercare Website: https://www.ravedigital.agency/

5. Algoworks

Established in 2006, Algoworks is a custom software development company offering Salesforce consulting among other services. Algoworks advises customers on adopting the right Salesforce products, delivers their implementation, and aids in data management and migration.

Algoworks targets most of the key domains such as IT, Media, Retail, and Education.

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Sunnyvale, CA Founded: 2006

2006 Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development

mobile app development Key clients: Coca-Cola, eBay, Rondee, Generis

Coca-Cola, eBay, Rondee, Generis Website: https://www.algoworks.com/

6. SITSL

Established in 2015, SITSL is a global Salesforce consulting company serving clients across over 16 countries. The company offers Salesforce development, integration, and migration. Besides, it delivers Salesforce mobile and Lightning applications.

The company has worked with GupShup, Smartech, Quickwork, and other renowned brands.

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Founded: 2015

2015 Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Other, non-Salesforce services: web development, mobile app development

web development, mobile app development Key clients: UNICEF, Coca-Cola, ICICI Bank, Vogue Magazine

UNICEF, Coca-Cola, ICICI Bank, Vogue Magazine Website: https://www.sitsl.io/

7. Configero

As a Salesforce certified partner, Configero offers the platform implementation as well as sales process automation, data migration, and more.

The company provides solutions across the entire Salesforce ecosystem and brings its customers Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, and Force.com development. Founded in 2009, Configero has its main office in the USA.

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Founded: 2009

2009 Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development, cloud consulting

custom software development, cloud consulting Key clients: Warner Bros., Fox Entertainment, General Electric, First American Mortgage, DHL

Warner Bros., Fox Entertainment, General Electric, First American Mortgage, DHL Website: https://www.configero.com/

8. Ascendix Technologies

With 23 years in CRM consulting, Ascendix Technologies has extended its Salesforce service pack to implementation, app development, customization, optimization, support, and data migration. The company specializes in delivering Salesforce to commercial real estate.

Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Founded: 1996

1996 Rate per hour: $100 - $149

$100 - $149 Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development

mobile app development Key clients: Jones Lang LaSalle, Transwestern, Colliers International

Jones Lang LaSalle, Transwestern, Colliers International Website: https://ascendix.com/

9. Synebo

Established in 2015, Synebo is a European company focused on delivering Salesforce consulting. The company offers Salesforce development, AppExchange engineering, and integration.

Synebo hosts 35+ Salesforce professionals who have delivered 300+ projects to date. The company mostly targets Finance, Education, and Healthcare industries.

Location: Odessa, Ukraine

Odessa, Ukraine Founded: 2015

2015 Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Other, non-Salesforce services: application testing

application testing Key clients: IBM, Deloitte, GreenRoad, Audyx

IBM, Deloitte, GreenRoad, Audyx Website: https://www.synebo.io/

10. Bluewolf

For 19 years, Bluewolf has been providing its Salesforce consulting services to Telecommunications, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Retail, and other domains. The company tackles Salesforce projects of various sorts, from implementation to ongoing innovation and maintenance.

Although Bluewolf is headquartered in New York, the company has offices all around the world, including in Europe and Asia.

Location: Odessa, Ukraine

Odessa, Ukraine Founded: 2000

2000 Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Other, non-Salesforce services: No

No Key clients: Stanley Black & Decker, Lenovo, Nuance, American Red Cross, Harvard Business School

Stanley Black & Decker, Lenovo, Nuance, American Red Cross, Harvard Business School Website: https://www.bluewolf.com/

11. Astrea IT Services

As a Salesforce Certified Implementation Partner, Astrea specializes in Salesforce implementation, customization, and development. Astrea's expertise includes Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Salesforce Communities, Salesforce integration, Salesforce Lightning, and more.

With almost nine years of experience, Astrea has become one of the top performers among Salesforce consulting companies: it has delivered 300+ successful Salesforce projects.

Location: Noida, India

Noida, India Founded: 2010

2010 Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development, mobile app development

custom software development, mobile app development Key clients: Code.org, Greenlight Search, FlexСhecks

Code.org, Greenlight Search, FlexСhecks Website: https://astreait.com/

12. Redpath Consulting Group

Established in 2008, Minnesota-based Redpath Consulting boasts deep expertise in Salesforce. Indeed, they specialize in Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Community Cloud, CPQ, Lightning, Einstein, and more.

Redpath Consulting targets such industries as IT, Manufacturing, Finance, Healthcare, Education, and others.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Founded: 2008

2008 Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development

custom software development Key clients: Cambria, BestPrep, Capella University, University of Minnesota

Cambria, BestPrep, Capella University, University of Minnesota Website: https://redpathcg.com/

13. Affirma Consulting

Since 2011, Affirma Consulting has been offering Salesforce consulting to companies of various sizes, from large enterprises to startups. Affirma delivers Salesforce implementation, customization, migration, and more.

The company also offers support services that include new features development and end users' productivity enhancement.

Location: Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA Founded: 2001

2001 Rate per hour: $100 - $149

$100 - $149 Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development, business intelligence consulting

custom software development, business intelligence consulting Key clients: Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, ESPN, Boeing, Wells Fargo

Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, ESPN, Boeing, Wells Fargo Website: https://www.affirmaconsulting.com/

14. Ledgeview Partners

US-located Ledgeview is a tech consulting company offering Salesforce integration and development. The company’s expertise kit includes Sales Cloud, Community Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Pardot.

Providing Salesforce consulting services to Manufacturing, Finance, and Oil & Gas, Ledgeview is licensed as a Salesforce Silver Partner.

Location: Appleton, WI

Appleton, WI Founded: 2007

2007 Rate per hour: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Other, non-Salesforce services: marketing strategy, business consulting

marketing strategy, business consulting Key clients: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Website: https://ledgeviewpartners.com/

15. TechMagic

TechMagic offers a wide range of IT services, including web and mobile development. As a Salesforce provider, the company offers the platform development and integration. TechMagic also develops custom Salesforce modules.

Being a Salesforce Consulting Partner, the company targets such domains as Finance, Healthcare, and IT.

Location: Lviv, Ukraine

Lviv, Ukraine Founded: 2014

2014 Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Other, non-Salesforce services: web development, mobile development

web development, mobile development Key clients: Good.co, Elements.cloud, Cloud Coach

Good.co, Elements.cloud, Cloud Coach Website: https://www.techmagic.co/

16. Dazeworks

Established in 2015, Dazeworks specializes in Salesforce consulting, Lightning development, implementation, migration, and more. The company also offers Salesforce mobile application development.

Headquartered in the USA, the company has nine offices all over the world. The company serves such industries as Finance, Real Estate, and Education.

Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Founded: 2015

2015 Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Other, non-Salesforce services: No

No Key clients: Talent Rover, Helpshift, Univar, EasyJet

Talent Rover, Helpshift, Univar, EasyJet Website: http://dazeworks.com/

17. RoyCon Technologies

Established in 2013, RoyCon is a provider of Salesforce solutions for enterprises of all sizes across various domains. The company’s Salesforce toolkit includes Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, and Pardot.

RoyCon also offers business analysis services as well as user training. The company operates from its Texas office.

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Founded: 2013

2013 Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Other, non-Salesforce services: business intelligence consulting

business intelligence consulting Key clients: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Website: http://roycon-tech.com/

18. Appscrip

With five years of domain expertise, Appscrip delivers 350+ business solutions every year. The company develops Salesforce and Force.com apps and integrate solutions with third-party services. Besides, Appscrip provides Salesforce deployment and support.

The company works from two offices located in the USA and India.

Location: Bengaluru, India

Bengaluru, India Founded: 2011

2011 Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development, UI/UX design

mobile app development, UI/UX design Key clients: ForeTees, MobiSoft, PQ

ForeTees, MobiSoft, PQ Website: https://www.appscrip.com/

19. SENLA

SENLA’s 20+ experienced Salesforce professionals provide customers with Salesforce consulting, migration, customization, upgrade, and integration. The company also offers Salesforce integration with other tech services.

SENLA’s portfolio includes Salesforce-related projects within Healthcare, Manufacturing, and IT domains.

Location: Minsk, Belarus

Minsk, Belarus Founded: 2011

2011 Rate per hour: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development

custom software development Key clients: Abbott, Bosch, Wargaming, Redsys, BPC Banking

Abbott, Bosch, Wargaming, Redsys, BPC Banking Website: https://senlainc.com/

20. Cloud Analogy

Established in 2015, Cloud Analogy delivers end-to-end Salesforce solutions including consulting, development, integration, migration, and support. The company specializes in Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Community Cloud, Pardot, and Einstein.

The company’s 140+ team members have already delivered about 400 successful projects.

Location: Noida, India

Noida, India Founded: 2015

2015 Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Other, non-Salesforce services: No

No Key clients: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/

21. 360 Degree Cloud

As a Salesforce Consulting Partner, 360 Degree Cloud offers platform consulting, development, integration, and more. The company also builds Heroku-based cloud applications.

360 Degree Cloud mainly serves the following industries: Finance, Real Estate, Healthcare, Insurance, and Media. Serving over 1,000 clients daily, the company has completed over 3,500 projects to date.

Location: Faridabad, India

Faridabad, India Founded: 2012

2012 Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development, web development

mobile app development, web development Key clients: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Website: https://360degreecloud.com/

22. Cirrius Solutions

Established in 2009, Minneapolis-headquartered Cirrius is a company focusing on delivering Salesforce solutions. It offers strategic consulting, Salesforce implementation, migration, and development. The company develops Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Marketing Cloud solutions.

Cirrius delivered over 250 successful Salesforce implementations for businesses of various sizes.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Founded: 2009

2009 Rate per hour: $100 - $149

$100 - $149 Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development

custom software development Key clients: Thomson Reuters, Experian, Minnesota Public Radio

Thomson Reuters, Experian, Minnesota Public Radio Website: https://cirriussolutions.com/

23. TowerHouseStudio

TowerHouseStudio offers high-quality Salesforce consulting, development, implementation, customization, and integration. The company also integrates Salesforce with enterprise applications and third-party products. TowerHouseStudio has been delivering its services to mid-sized businesses and startups since 2014.

Location: Montevideo, Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay Founded: 2014

2014 Rate per hour: $50 - $99

$50 - $99 Other, non-Salesforce services: web development

web development Key clients: Cennarium, MPOWER Financing, FLIRC

Cennarium, MPOWER Financing, FLIRC Website: https://towerhousestudio.com

24. Core Value, Inc.

Providing Salesforce solutions for more than seven years, Core Value has successfully completed over 100 projects. The company's Salesforce capabilities include platform setup, development, integration, and testing.

Core Value also helps those clients migrating to Salesforce Lightning. The company focuses on Finance, Real Estate, and Supply Chain Management.

Location: Rochelle Park, NJ

Rochelle Park, NJ Founded: 2004

2004 Rate per hour: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Other, non-Salesforce services: business intelligence consulting, custom software development

business intelligence consulting, custom software development Key clients: Judo, Bioclinica, Mondo, Poppin

Judo, Bioclinica, Mondo, Poppin Website: https://corevalue.net/

25. XTIVIA

Formerly known as Strategic Sales Systems, Xtivia is a Salesforce partner working in the sphere for more than 16 years. The company offers Salesforce consulting, mobile, Force.com and Heroku solutions engineering, as well as end user training.

Besides this, Xtivia provides its customers with Salesforce security diagnosis together with customization and optimization services.

Location: Saint Louis, MO

Saint Louis, MO Founded: 1997

1997 Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development, business intelligence consulting

mobile app development, business intelligence consulting Key clients: Alaska Airlines, Alliant Energy, Bosch, Blue Cross Blue Shield

Alaska Airlines, Alliant Energy, Bosch, Blue Cross Blue Shield Website: https://www.xtivia.com/

26. QBurst

Established in 2004, QBurst is a consulting company offering a wide range of Salesforce solutions, be it customization, data migration, third-party integration, or other.

As a certified Salesforce consulting partner, QBurst has provided its customers with over 1,200 projects within various industries.

Location: Trivandrum, India

Trivandrum, India Founded: 2004

2004 Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Other, non-Salesforce services: mobile app development, business intelligence consulting, IoT development

mobile app development, business intelligence consulting, IoT development Key clients: United Nations, NYU, PrivateFly, Petrofac, Allianz

United Nations, NYU, PrivateFly, Petrofac, Allianz Website: https://www.qburst.com/

27. Signity Solutions

With more than ten years on the market, Signity Solutions has delivered over 500 projects. The company offers a full pack of Sales Cloud solutions, from implementation to consultation. Besides, Signity provides Salesforce customization. The company works with large enterprises, mid-size businesses, and startups.

Location: Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, India

Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, India Founded: 2009

2009 Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development, web development

custom software development, web development Key clients: Grupio, Samsung, Sacred Rides, PwC

Grupio, Samsung, Sacred Rides, PwC Website: https://www.signitysolutions.com/

28. Jet BI

Specialized in engineering business intelligence solutions, Jet BI also successfully unfolds Salesforce capabilities for its customers worldwide. Indeed, the company has ten years of experience in Salesforce implementation and development. Besides, the company’s toolkit spans Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Health Cloud, and more.

Jet BI targets Retail, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries.

Location: Minsk, Belarus

Minsk, Belarus Founded: 2013

2013 Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Other, non-Salesforce services: business intelligence consulting, custom software development, mobile app development

business intelligence consulting, custom software development, mobile app development Key clients: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Website: https://jetbi.com/

29. Plative

Since 2009, Plative has been delivering its Salesforce services from five offices distributed worldwide. The company’s Salesforce-related expertise includes Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Einstein, and more. The company’s industry focus is on Finance, IT, and Non-Profit.

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Founded: 2009

2009 Rate per hour: $200 - $300

$200 - $300 Other, non-Salesforce services: No

No Key clients: Landesa, RedBird Capital, Honest Buildings

Landesa, RedBird Capital, Honest Buildings Website: https://www.plative.com/

30. Publicis Sapient

Founded in 2010, Publicis Sapient is a company licensed as a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner. The company's Salesforce expertise includes Pardot, Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, and Sales Cloud development.

On top of that, Publicis Sapient provides advanced support and other services on-demand. The company’s team delivered more than 1,700 Salesforce projects so far.

Location: Boulder, CO

Boulder, CO Founded: 2010

2010 Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Other, non-Salesforce services: custom software development

custom software development Key clients: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Website: https://salesforce.publicissapient.com/

Choose among the best Salesforce consulting companies

Today, Salesforce is only growing: in 2019, the company’s revenue is predicted to reach $13.28 billion . If this growth continues, it’s wise to expect the emergence of more Salesforce consulting companies, and some of the newcomers can easily beat those presented above.





That’s why we’ll continue keeping an eye on the market, revising our rating as needed. Stay tuned and share your stories of cooperating with the selected vendors, if you have any. Find out more about Explority and our ranking methodology, click here and here

