The State of AI in 2022: An End-of-Year Recap of the Machine Learning Industry

An 8-minute AI rewind with results and limitations of all the hottest AI models shared in 2022! 2022 was an incredible year for the AI community, whether it be for the open-source community, with what Stability did with Stable Diffusion, or for the unbelievable progress we’ve seen in all subfields of AI like ChatGPT. In this video, we'll talk about the coolest advancements we’ve had this year in AI research that I covered on my channel, showcasing their results and limitations. I hope you like the video. All the references, dedicated video, and code (if applicable) for each of these models are in the repository linked below if you’d like to learn more. Learn more in a dedicated video/article for each approach shared—link below... References: ►The full article with all papers, dedicated videos, and articles: ►GitHub repo: https://www.louisbouchard.ai/2022-ai-recap/ https://github.com/louisfb01/best_AI_papers_2022