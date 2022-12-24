Even Disney is Investing in AI: A Look at Face Re-Aging for Visual Effects

Whether it be for fun in a Snapchat filter, for a movie, or even to remove a few riddles, we all have a utility in mind for being able to change our age in a picture. This is usually done by skilled artists using Photoshop or a similar tool to edit your pictures. Worst, in a video, they have to do this kind of manual editing for every frame! Just imagine the amount of work needed for that. Well, here’s both a solution and a new problem to this situation... References ►Read the full article: ►Loss et al., DisneyResearch, 2022: FRAN, ►GANs explained: ►SAM: ►Discord: ►Twitter: ►My Newsletter (A new AI application explained weekly to your emails!): https://www.louisbouchard.ai/disney-re-age/ https://studios.disneyresearch.com/2022/11/30/production-ready-face-re-aging-for-visual-effects/ https://youtu.be/ZnpZsiy_p2M https://yuval-alaluf.github.io/SAM/ https://www.louisbouchard.ai/learn-ai-together/ https://twitter.com/Whats_AI https://www.louisbouchard.ai/newsletter/