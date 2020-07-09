The Show Must Go On: Producing a Virtual Nonprofit Event
Virtual events are nothing new. Yet COVID-19 has people scrapping travel itineraries and signing up for online sessions, workshops, and classes. Instead of a crowded expo floor, they'll be watching educational and informational sessions in their homes.
Taking your event online has some benefits:
- Operational costs are reduced compared to an in-person conference.
- More people can potentially attend.
- When recorded, you have content you can reuse or potentially monetize.
So how can you make the show go on? As we all pivot from face-to-face events to virtual options, we've identified some good resources so you can easily access some of the best practices for video conferencing and online events.
Take a look.
Online Meeting Resources Toolkit for Facilitators
Some of the topics include
#NPCOVID19 from Beth Kanter and Others
Additional Resources
And Some from TechSoup
Credits
