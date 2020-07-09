Search icon
The Show Must Go On: Producing a Virtual Nonprofit Event

TechSoup

Virtual events are nothing new. Yet COVID-19 has people scrapping travel itineraries and signing up for online sessions, workshops, and classes. Instead of a crowded expo floor, they'll be watching educational and informational sessions in their homes.
Taking your event online has some benefits:
  • Operational costs are reduced compared to an in-person conference.
  • More people can potentially attend.
  • When recorded, you have content you can reuse or potentially monetize.
So how can you make the show go on? As we all pivot from face-to-face events to virtual options, we've identified some good resources so you can easily access some of the best practices for video conferencing and online events.
Take a look.

Online Meeting Resources Toolkit for Facilitators

This robust guide from Facilitators for Pandemic Response group covers a variety of topics to help those shifting from in-person events and workshops to online meetings.
Some of the topics include

#NPCOVID19 from Beth Kanter and Others

We keep pointing to this list because it's so great and continues to add resources daily. It's a Google Doc crowdsourced by Beth Kanter and 19 other people including TechSoup's Susan Tenby. Some highlights include

Additional Resources

And Some from TechSoup

Credits

Originally published as "The Show Must Go On: Producing a Virtual Nonprofit Event" with the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license.

