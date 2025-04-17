Ihor Katkov

Amsterdam Founding Engineer

I’m a Founding Engineer at Neno, where we’re building Europe’s first AI-powered financial services company. 26 million European SMEs are stuck between self-serve software that’s too complex and traditional accountants that are too expensive. We’re closing that gap with AI agents that handle the repetitive 80% and human experts who handle the judgment calls. I own the technical architecture end-to-end: document processing pipelines, banking infrastructure, and the AI layer that ties it all together. Before Neno: engineering leadership, trading systems, fintech infrastructure. Nearly a decade of building things that handle money and can’t afford to break.