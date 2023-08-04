Search icon
    "THE SENSIBLE THING"by@fscottfitzgerald

    "THE SENSIBLE THING"

    At the Great American Lunch Hour young George O'Kelly straightened his desk deliberately and with an assumed air of interest. No one in the office must know that he was in a hurry, for success is a matter of atmosphere, and it is not well to advertise the fact that your mind is separated from your work by a distance of seven hundred miles. But once out of the building he set his teeth and began to run, glancing now and then at the gay noon of early spring which filled Times Square and loitered less than twenty feet over the heads of the crowd. The crowd all looked slightly upward and took deep March breaths, and the sun dazzled their eyes so that scarcely any one saw any one else but only their own reflection on the sky.
    F. Scott Fitzgerald HackerNoon profile picture

    @fscottfitzgerald

    F. Scott Fitzgerald

