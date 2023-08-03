Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    HOT AND COLD BLOODby@fscottfitzgerald

    HOT AND COLD BLOOD

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    One day when the young Mathers had been married for about a year, Jaqueline walked into the rooms of the hardware brokerage which her husband carried on with more than average success. At the open door of the inner office she stopped and said: "Oh, excuse me—" She had interrupted an apparently trivial yet somehow intriguing scene. A young man named Bronson whom she knew slightly was standing with her husband; the latter had risen from his desk. Bronson seized her husband's hand and shook it earnestly—something more than earnestly. When they heard Jaqueline's step in the doorway both men turned and Jaqueline saw that Bronson's eyes were red. A moment later he came out, passing her with a somewhat embarrassed "How do you do?" She walked into her husband's office. "What was Ed Bronson doing here?" she demanded curiously, and at once. Jim Mather smiled at her, half shutting his gray eyes, and drew her quietly to a sitting position on his desk.
    featured image - HOT AND COLD BLOOD
    writing#fiction#hackernoon-books#books
    F. Scott Fitzgerald HackerNoon profile picture

    @fscottfitzgerald

    F. Scott Fitzgerald

    Receive Stories from @fscottfitzgerald

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Beautiful and Damned: Book III, Chapter III - No Matter!
    Published at Jun 09, 2022 by fscottfitzgerald #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    How I hacked the MIT Technology Review website to gain unlimited online access to all their stories
    Published at Mar 01, 2019 by dphp77 #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    The bee is diligent: at sunrise it is at work, far from the hive, visiting the flowers one by one
    Published at Aug 12, 2023 by jeanhenrifabre #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Hacking my IP camera
    Published at May 02, 2019 by dphp77 #computers
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa