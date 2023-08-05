Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    GRETCHEN'S FORTY WINKSby@fscottfitzgerald

    GRETCHEN'S FORTY WINKS

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The sidewalks were scratched with brittle leaves, and the bad little boy next door froze his tongue to the iron mail-box. Snow before night, sure. Autumn was over. This, of course, raised the coal question and the Christmas question; but Roger Halsey, standing on his own front porch, assured the dead suburban sky that he hadn't time for worrying about the weather. Then he let himself hurriedly into the house, and shut the subject out into the cold twilight. The hall was dark, but from above he heard the voices of his wife and the nursemaid and the baby in one of their interminable conversations, which consisted chiefly of "Don't!" and "Look out, Maxy!" and "Oh, there he goes!" punctuated by wild threats and vague bumpings and the recurrent sound of small, venturing feet. Roger turned on the hall-light and walked into the living-room and turned on the red silk lamp. He put his bulging portfolio on the table, and sitting down rested his intense young face in his hand for a few minutes, shading his eyes carefully from the light. Then he lit a cigarette, squashed it out, and going to the foot of the stairs called for his wife.
    featured image - GRETCHEN'S FORTY WINKS
    writing#fiction#hackernoon-books#books
    F. Scott Fitzgerald HackerNoon profile picture

    @fscottfitzgerald

    F. Scott Fitzgerald

    Receive Stories from @fscottfitzgerald

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Beautiful and Damned: Book III, Chapter III - No Matter!
    Published at Jun 09, 2022 by fscottfitzgerald #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Harry’s voice recalled me to myself
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Signification of the Combat
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    VIGO BAY
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG SIMPLY DOES HIS DUTY
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    ON THE WATERS—A RAFT VOYAGE
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa