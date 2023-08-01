Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    RAGS MARTIN-JONES AND THE PR-NCE OF W-LESby@fscottfitzgerald

    RAGS MARTIN-JONES AND THE PR-NCE OF W-LES

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Majestic came gliding into New York harbor on an April morning. She sniffed at the tugboats and turtle-gaited ferries, winked at a gaudy young yacht, and ordered a cattle-boat out of her way with a snarling whistle of steam. Then she parked at her private dock with all the fuss of a stout lady sitting down, and announced complacently that she had just come from Cherbourg and Southampton with a cargo of the very best people in the world. The very best people in the world stood on the deck and waved idiotically to their poor relations who were waiting on the dock for gloves from Paris. Before long a great toboggan had connected the Majestic with the North American continent, and the ship began to disgorge these very best people in the world—who turned out to be Gloria Swanson, two buyers from Lord & Taylor, the financial minister from Graustark with a proposal for funding the debt, and an African king who had been trying to land somewhere all winter and was feeling violently seasick. The photographers worked passionately as the stream of passengers flowed on to the dock. There was a burst of cheering at the appearance of a pair of stretchers laden with two Middle-Westerners who had drunk themselves delirious on the last night out.
    featured image - RAGS MARTIN-JONES AND THE PR-NCE OF W-LES
    writing#fiction#hackernoon-books#books
    F. Scott Fitzgerald HackerNoon profile picture

    @fscottfitzgerald

    F. Scott Fitzgerald

    Receive Stories from @fscottfitzgerald

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Beautiful and Damned: Book III, Chapter III - No Matter!
    Published at Jun 09, 2022 by fscottfitzgerald #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    CONTROLLED EMISSION
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by halhellman #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    MADAME MELMOTTE'S BALL
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    A Little Philosophy
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Harry’s voice recalled me to myself
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Signification of the Combat
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa