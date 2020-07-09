The Second Human Rule
Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon
This is a term I invented to improve the quality of content published online.
The Second Human Rule [proper noun]: before publishing something online, a second human should consume the content, confirm it's something that should be distributed, and if possible, improve the content quickly before publishing.
At Hacker Noon
, all stories go through an editor before publication.* As every story could be improved and a quality editor sees the major issues first, editing has diminishing returns. A second set of eyes will not rewrite your story, but it will help improve the story's relationship with the world.
*We do offer unlisted links of unpublished story drafts to support collaborative editing without logging in, but when I say publication I mean entering the root domain and our distribution machines.
