How can we democratize publishing online?

Anna Bleker

Here are some other random things on my mind about democratizing publishing:



MONETIZATION / PAYWALLS:

Thoughts on paywalls?

I think the discussion around paywalls interesting, as far as democratizing the “viewing” part of publishing. Obviously, creators should be able to monetize if they want—and platforms should be able to be financially sustainable. But not everyone has $5-100/month to pay for content. In the future, I imagine some sort of “pay what you can” sliding scale model could be interesting (or a “pay for someone else’s subscription”, like what happens in coffee lines), or a subscription model that’s on the creator side (share unlimited things, use premium templates, have a better dashboard, etc.). It’s obviously still not perfectly “democratized”. But the idea that students or folks trying to save money can’t afford to read lots of great long-form articles bothers me. What do you think is the best way to monetize content?



BETTER-DESIGNED, MORE FLEXIBLE TOOLS:

It should be incredibly easy to publish things in a custom format. One of the great things about Instagram it’s that it’s so easy my grandpa can use it, but unfortunately when it comes to longer-form, text-based content, people end up writing it on the Notes app and screencapping it, and posting it as swipe-able squares. There should be something with the ease of Instagram, but it enables you to share more thoughtful, longer-form, flexible-format content. What are some things that bother you about the "physical" barriers to publishing custom content?