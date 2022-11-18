How to Become a Web3 Writer: Simple Tips to Get Started

As more experts build innovative tech, they need the talent to create, execute, and deliver. But, usually, when we talk about the most high-paying jobs in Web3, we don't mention the writer's position. According to Analytics Insights, jobs like founding engineers, developers, product managers, full stack, and backend engineers are top-listed with the highest rates. Not everybody knows though, that Web3 writers can also earn six figures. Read this article to know how.





The past few months have been a rough awakening for many Web3 enthusiasts. Yet even as the debris continues to fly, business leaders shouldn’t confuse market fluctuations or bad actors with the potential uses of digital assets and the technologies that underlie them, stated Mckinsey . The Chainanalysis State of Web3 Report shows how and why, even in the bear market, "The increasing transaction volume associated with DeFi protocols, which form the backbone of the Web3 ecosystem, show that the Web3 transformation is well underway."





As more experts build innovative tech, they need the talent to create, execute, and deliver. But, usually, when we talk about the most high-paying jobs in Web3, we don't mention the writer's position. According to Analytics Insights , jobs like founding engineers, developers, product managers, full stack, and backend engineers are top-listed with the highest rates. Not everybody knows though, that Web3 writers can also earn six figures. Continue reading to know how.

How to Start Your Web3 Writing Career

We live in amazing times of the new internet era. When people say they are Web3 experts, it’s not 100% true. We are just scratching the surface, and learning as we go. Even the ones who started exploring this industry a few years ago need to be constantly in the loop and keep up due to the constant industry development. As a writer, you have to study and understand your subject thoroughly, so that you can cover it as a pro, and create a portfolio. So here are some tips on how to become a Web3 writer:





Learn about Web3. DYOR (do your own research): read books and explore relevant websites like CoinTelegraph, Coinbase, Decrypt, etc., watch videos on YouTube, jump in Twitter Spaces (Web3 community lives on Twitter), attend relevant meetups, where you can talk to other industry players, and fellow writers. And don’t be shy to ask questions—it’s ok if you don’t understand something. It’s your chance to learn from other people and become a knowledgeable writer who digs the topic well.

DYOR (do your own research): read books and explore relevant websites like CoinTelegraph, Coinbase, Decrypt, etc., watch videos on YouTube, jump in Twitter Spaces (Web3 community lives on Twitter), attend relevant meetups, where you can talk to other industry players, and fellow writers. And don’t be shy to ask questions—it’s ok if you don’t understand something. It’s your chance to learn from other people and become a knowledgeable writer who digs the topic well. Choose your niche. Web3 is a very broad topic. DAOs, DeFi, NFTs, etc., are all complex Web3 niches, and topics. Pick one, try to grasp everything you can about it, and start writing.

Web3 is a very broad topic. DAOs, DeFi, NFTs, etc., are all complex Web3 niches, and topics. Pick one, try to grasp everything you can about it, and start writing. Select a platform for writing . There are quite a few platforms today you can master your writing talent. HackerNoon is one of the most popular publications about tech, and an audience interested in Web3. There is also Medium with a broader audience, and fresh new-era publishing platforms built on blockchain like Mirror, where you can sell your articles as NFTs (more on this below).

. There are quite a few platforms today you can master your writing talent. HackerNoon is one of the most popular publications about tech, and an audience interested in Web3. There is also Medium with a broader audience, and fresh new-era publishing platforms built on blockchain like Mirror, where you can sell your articles as NFTs (more on this below). Start creating content. Practice is everything, so start writing. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes, it’s part of the process. If you don’t have the relevant education, there are tons of articles, free and paid courses on writing online nowadays. Or apply for a blogging fellowship where you can learn how to write from professionals, and evolve faster.

Become a Web3 UX/UI Writer

New Web3 apps grow like mushrooms after the rain daily. Besides the traditional content marketing managers who write about Web3, UX/UI writers are in much higher demand nowadays. Founders and HRs are hunting those for their startups and firms because the user experience is, well, as important as sales today. Depending on your professional profile, you can earn five to six figures as a Web3 UX/UI writer. In addition, it can potentially be a highly creative role when crafting scripts for games or NFT projects for instance.

How to Become a Web3 UX/UI Writer

As UX Design Institute put it, UX writing is the creation of all the copy you see, hear, or encounter when using a digital product. So as a UX writer you are supposed to create all the copy that guides users in applications or on the websites, and, as a Web3 UX writer—on NFT platforms, in metaverses, play2earn games, etc. You have to be attentive to details, work closely with the team of designers, and be able to write short engaging copy. You can jump in at the UX Writing Hub , or get a bestseller by Kinneret Yifrah called “Microcopy: The Complete Guide.” Angela Ching will help you understand how UX design changes with Web3 overall for more clarity on the UX writing modern routine.

Technical Writing

Most people don't yet understand what Web3 is and how to use it in daily life. Hence, all the explanatory and educational content is so important: from the simple stuff like what blockchain, crypto, and NFTs are to complex white papers and technical documents. But hey, writing about Web3, in general, can be profitable. However, if you want to earn five-six figures a year, you should write deep tech documentation, reports, and guides that help tech folks create more sufficient solutions, and the end-user understand how to use products.

Tips for Starting Technical Writing

Again, the core of writing about something is good research. As a technical writer, you should understand how Web3 tech works from the inside. Emmanuel Nwaka asked ten technical writers about starting their careers, and some of the best takes are:





Do tons of research, and learn everything about Web3 tech part (even how to code). Hang out among people who are well-versed in your niche, and ask a lot of questions. Start creating your portfolio, and be consistent in writing. Learn how to communicate what you know in a friendly manner, as you’ll explain complex things through your work. Be curious. “Stay hungry, stay foolish.”

Become a Ghostwriter

Apparently, ghostwriting is getting a new meaning in the startup and Web3 worlds. You can earn pretty good cash writing PR articles and copy for founders and executives, who then have it published under their name, showing off their expertise. If you'd like to win big, you can ghostwrite books about Web3 or master a new trend of ghostwriting on Twitter for VC accounts.





Ghostwriting tweets for venture capitalists is my side business. Last year I made about $200,000. Some VCs will pay you per tweet. I did $100,000 talks to announce a big fundraising round, and I also did $100 tweets. Other VCs pay you monthly. For $5,000 to $10,000 I will write 10 original tweets per month. And the rate goes up quickly from there," Life Design Journals shares a Twitter ghostwriter's story.

How to Become a Ghostwriter

It could be surprising, but one of the most important skills for a ghostwriter is listening. Depending on the client, you have to understand the tone of voice which you will use while writing instead of that person (or even a company). Listen to the client, then ask questions to understand everything that’s important for being somebody else’s voice. You have to also write a lot of content in different forms and styles for the same reason, plus to be able to demonstrate your skills and portfolio, as noted on Indeed . If you’d like to learn more on how to become a Twitter VC ghostwriter and earn six figures, you can check Entrepreneur .

Sell Your Copy as NFTs

Who would have thought that one day writers would own their copy and sell articles for digital currency? Today, digital platforms like mirror.xyz allow you to sell your texts as NFTs. Besides, another Mirror's popular feature is a decentralized crowdfunding platform for startups. So far, the company has developed publishing capabilities, crowdfunds, auctions, NFT editions, splits, and voting—each with a Web3 foundation. The new era of publishing is on!

How to Start Selling Your Copy as NFTs

You have to have some knowledge of NFTs before selling your content for crypto. It is not difficult but there is more to it than just writing. For example, to mint your articles as NFTs on Mirror you need to have a MetaMask wallet, connect it to the platform, write an article, and have some digital assets in your wallet for gas fees when minting. Your content should be of high value for your audience so that they pay you to own it.





Check the full beginner’s guide on turning your copy into NFTs on Mirror here .

Final Thoughts

Nicolas Cole says that the next decade of writing jobs will be highly contextual:





Web3 copywriting is all about context, speed, and automation. It's the opposite of Web 2.0 (where companies wanted SEO writers to write lots and lots of words). In Web3, people will want the opposite. Less words, but more personalized.





We are in for some cool sh*t: be the co-owner of the platforms you write for, sell your articles for hundreds or even thousands of bucks, and own your favorite writers' pieces! All the jobs mentioned above are indeed highly personalized and require knowing your audience as if your life depended on it. Well, it kind of does: who doesn't want to earn six figures as a writer, and live happily ever after? We all do. Get some experience, learn from others, do your research, and make it happen. The time is now!