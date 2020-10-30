Why 50% of podcasters fail. Here's how we fix this.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)

The number 1 vehicle for podcast growth is actually Word of Mouth, then social. If FB, IG or TW integrated RSS feeds and added podcasts into their feeds then that would be an explosion for the podcast industry. That will not happen for obvious reasons.



A social graph that is built on podcast listeners, relationships with shows and with each other driven by interests would be the next logical step. Very hard as Apple own over 65% of market share and Spotify with about 15.



Most importantly people need a shorter form of podcasts to quickly " discover and test the waters with new shows"