Why 50% of podcasters fail. Here's how we fix this.

October 30th 2020
@buildersMozilla Builders

Mozilla Builders is a movement of people ready to #fixtheinternet.

This Slack discussion by Adrian, Linh and David occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. Stay tuned for more infor on slogging (slack blogging) in the upcoming weeks.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

Why 50% of podcasters fail. Here's how we fix this

LinhOct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

I find it hard to filter through the noise and find quality podcasts (search functionality on apple, where i listen to most podcasts, is not perfect).

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

There are three main problems in podcasting. The Big 3. Discovery, engagement and monetization.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

I started my post in 2019 after I realized there was a lack of representation and stories about underrepresented founders in startups.

It was a great experience. I powered through my first season with no issue, gained some loyal listeners and then I realized I had a big problem.

DavidOct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

It's hard to power through a whole season. Building an audience is something that takes so much consistency. Discovery can have great lag times. Often times things like day 412 can get as much audience as days 1-100 combined.

DavidOct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

With all that said, there are technical solutions to podcast discovery, such as making every word in the audio file searchable text.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

There was a huge wall between me and my listeners. I had no idea whom they were. For such an intimate medium. All I had were basic analytics from hosting providers. Who was listening? Why do they tune in? Do they have questions? There was no feedback loop built into he 2 major platforms; Apple and Spotify.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

Which leads to the real problem. Engagement. It was up to thee creator at this point to try and connect with their audience. Facebook, twitter, LinkedIn and all other platforms were employed to achieve this connection.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

With less than 10% of your followers ever seeing your content, creating new visual and written content daily to "feed" the algorithms, and doing this across multiple platforms resulted in so much more work of podcasters. All the platforms had one major flaw. They were not designed for audio - The primary medium the creator is best suited for.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

Here comes the churn.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

All of this engagement spread thin along with the weekly schedule of creating regular podcast episodes, is unsustainable.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

I spoke with Dozens of creators once I realized this was an issue. Why did I care? Because I really enjoyed listening and creating in this medium and was in it for the long haul. Which means I will always face this problem.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

Across the board, the most important words used by creators were feedback and engagement. More so over monetization or growth. Weird. Why? I thought money and growth will be top on the list of wants.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

No not really. What they wanted was to build strong relationships with their listeners. Which is as human as it gets. Podcasting like most creative mediums is driven by passion. Passionate subject matter experts sharing knowledge and stories.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

Most of the industry, over 90% is made of Indie creators. Creators with mostly full time jobs in other fields and with less time and resources to sustain the social media upkeep of discovering and engaging their listeners.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

So to summarize the issues:

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

To tackle this issue i had to create a solution that satisfied 3 criteria.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

That was the North star that brought us to

DavidOct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

I really liked how SoundCloud timestamped all the comments. I always thought that function is something Spotify, Apple, Stitcher, Google, every other podcast player should do too. I like how VoiceBlasts is doing audio comments, timestamping those could also be cool way to see what portion of the content is creating the engagement.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

The average song is 5 mins long Vs Blast is 60 seconds. most come in at 45 secs. The commenting comes in after the blast. because you can't listen and speak at the same time

DavidOct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm) how do you think podcast discovery can be improved? from afar it feels like discover is happening on the social networks, and then the podcast players host the experience. Spotify and Apple have done a lot of things to try and win the discovery moment of a new podcast, but imho, its mostly ineffective.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

The number 1 vehicle for podcast growth is actually Word of Mouth, then social. If FB, IG or TW integrated RSS feeds and added podcasts into their feeds then that would be an explosion for the podcast industry. That will not happen for obvious reasons.

A social graph that is built on podcast listeners, relationships with shows and with each other driven by interests would be the next logical step. Very hard as Apple own over 65% of market share and Spotify with about 15.

Most importantly people need a shorter form of podcasts to quickly " discover and test the waters with new shows"

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

That's one of the reasons why it's so heavy on WOM. Because we trust our friends with recommendations and will happily invest an hour trying out a new show.

That's where VB comes into play. We're trying to bridge that gap and focus on people discovery then content.

DavidOct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

Hmm that makes sense. It's how i've heard of most podcasts. How do they measure word of mouth volume? Our phones listening to us??

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 30, 2020, 5:12 PM

That's funny. I don't think it can be measured. Same issue with podcast ads. Very hard to capture it's value

