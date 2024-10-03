HackerNoon Joins Cloudflare's Workers Launchpad To Scale Its Tech Blogging Network

Good news! HackerNoon is joining Cloudflare’s Workers Launchpad Cohort #4. Using the content management system we built to power HackerNoon.com, we’ve been quietly building out an open and technical blogging network. Some examples from the blogging network include Memeology.tech, TextModels.tech, Escholar.tech, LearnRepo.com, Homology.tech, Dataology.tech, Browserology.tech, HistoricalEmails.com, CoinWikis.com, Blog.Slogging.com, Noonion.tech, HackerNoon.tech, Blog.DavidSmooke.net, PublicDomain.tech, LegalPDF.tech, OpenDatasets.tech, Abstraction.tech, FewShot.tech, Diction.tech, Computational.tech, Editorialist.tech, Reinforcement.tech, and MediaBias.tech. We are dogfooding our publishing software. Via our EditingProtocol.com, these technology learning hubs publish user-generated and open source content. We’re also reusing many publishing software and systems we’ve built to make HackerNoon what it is today, such as: story pages that load fast worldwide, curations of quality niche stories, AI editor assistance, blog post translation into (almost) any language, audio file creation, email delivery, blockchain backups, and more. Cloudflare’s Workers Launchpad provides up to $250k in Cloudflare credits, business office hours and training, access to technical leaders at Cloudflare, VC introductions, and a Cloudflare.tv demo day (tentatively, Feb 13 mark your calendar). The other companies in the cohort look pretty cool (full list on the Cloudflare Blog). We are joining this program to 1) efficiently scale our technical blogging network’s performance and cost, and 2) better use AI with our technology library to adeptly teach any niche technology. I’m excited to work with an established partner like Cloudflare to make the internet a better place. Good news! HackerNoon is joining Cloudflare’s Workers Launchpad Cohort #4 . Using the content management system we built to power HackerNoon.com , we’ve been quietly building out an open and technical blogging network. Cloudflare’s Workers Launchpad Cohort #4 HackerNoon.com Some examples from the blogging network include Memeology.tech , TextModels.tech , Escholar.tech , LearnRepo.com , Homology.tech , Dataology.tech , Browserology.tech , HistoricalEmails.com , CoinWikis.com , Blog.Slogging.com , Noonion.tech , HackerNoon.tech, Blog.DavidSmooke.net , PublicDomain.tech , LegalPDF.tech , OpenDatasets.tech , Abstraction.tech , FewShot.tech , Diction.tech , Computational.tech , Editorialist.tech , Reinforcement.tech, and MediaBias.tech . Memeology.tech Memeology.tech TextModels.tech TextModels.tech Escholar.tech Escholar.tech LearnRepo.com LearnRepo.com Homology.tech Dataology.tech Browserology.tech HistoricalEmails.com HistoricalEmails.com CoinWikis.com CoinWikis.com Blog.Slogging.com Blog.Slogging.com Noonion.tech Noonion.tech HackerNoon.tech , HackerNoon.tech Blog.DavidSmooke.net Blog.DavidSmooke.net PublicDomain.tech PublicDomain.tech LegalPDF.tech LegalPDF.tech OpenDatasets.tech OpenDatasets.tech Abstraction.tech FewShot.tech Diction.tech Computational.tech Editorialist.tech Reinforcement.tech, MediaBias.tech We are dogfooding our publishing software. Via our EditingProtocol.com, these technology learning hubs publish user-generated and open source content. We’re also reusing many publishing software and systems we’ve built to make HackerNoon what it is today, such as: story pages that load fast worldwide, curations of quality niche stories, AI editor assistance, blog post translation into (almost) any language , audio file creation , email delivery , blockchain backups , and more. EditingProtocol.com , EditingProtocol.com blog post translation into (almost) any language audio file creation email delivery blockchain backups Cloudflare’s Workers Launchpad provides up to $250k in Cloudflare credits, business office hours and training, access to technical leaders at Cloudflare, VC introductions , and a Cloudflare.tv demo day (tentatively, Feb 13 mark your calendar). The other companies in the cohort look pretty cool ( full list on the Cloudflare Blog ). Cloudflare’s Workers Launchpad VC introductions Cloudflare.tv full list on the Cloudflare Blog We are joining this program to 1) efficiently scale our technical blogging network’s performance and cost, and 2) better use AI with our technology library to adeptly teach any niche technology. I’m excited to work with an established partner like Cloudflare to make the internet a better place.