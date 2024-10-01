HackerNoon Mobile App 2.03: Speech to Text Mode for Instant Documentation

One of the fun parts of my job is summarizing software. It’s always a pleasure to write the HackerNoon mobile app’s release notes. Here is what I wrote for the latest release: [2.03]: For writing, we’ve added speech to text instant documentation. Great for capturing ideas quickly. Just talking things out is blogging! Start your next post or outline by simply talking to the HackerNoon app. For learning, we’ve added tech topic pages like #bitcoin or #javascript, to organize stories by subject matter. They are discoverable in search and featured on the story page. For accessibility, we’ve now added 70+ more language homepages. For life, we want you to learn any technology! And for reference on the HackerNoon mobile app’s progress, here are the mobile app release notes from the 4 major releases so far this year: [2.02] Hello, people and companies who make technology happen. We’ve enriched search results to not only include technology stories but also include people and companies. By measuring reader engagement for companies on HackerNoon, we’ve ranked all companies via our Evergreen Index. This is intended as a share of voice metric for the public consciousness’s interest in a company over time. All companies’ Evergreen rankings, and stock prices for public companies, are freely available within the app. (7/24/24) [2.01] Did you know that 74% of people have absolutely zero faith in the government’s ability to regulate AI? Or that 49% of people think 24 is the best age? We’ve brought HackerNoon’s original polling data, and active technology polls, into The HackerNoon App to help you stay on the pulse of the internet’s trends. This release also includes major improvements to the mobile writing experience. We added hundreds of story templates to make it easier to start writing and made the headline story function more like Apple Notes, editable in the story draft itself and within story settings. Breakthrough ideas can come from tiny keyboards! Last but also first, we improved and sped up authentication to save you a few precious moments upon opening the HackerNoon App. Keep the feedback coming! We’ll keep improving! (5/11/24) [2.00] Did you know that 74% have absolutely zero faith in the government’s ability to regulate AI? We’ve brought HackerNoon’s original polling data into The App. This release also added hundreds of story templates to make it easier to start writing and made the headline story function more like Google Keep, editable in the story draft itself and within story settings. Last but also first, we improved and speed up authentication to save you a few precious moments upon opening the HackerNoon App. (4/24/24) [1.9] Text editor, now live! You can write stories and submit them directly to human editors via the HackerNoon mobile app. Long live those who write! And don’t forget those who read. We added 12 new languages for HackerNoon stories: Spanish, Hindi, Mandarin, Vietnamese, French, Portuguese, Japanese. Russian, Korean, Turkish, Bengali, and German. We redid how we measure trending tags and publishing activity to measure and display trending technology categories. Also, we added original pixelated icons, dark mode details, a modernized draggable playlist, and redesigned the story cards to better highlight top technology stories. (2/13/24) Early this year, we switched our versioning numbering from tenths to hundredths. Why? Because that’s the level of details we ship with now. Hundreds, not tenths. 97 more versions to 3.0! LFG :-) Now About this Speech to Text Mode - i.e. HackerNoon Dictates Sometimes typing is difficult so instead of typing I just talk to my phone. Below is what that looks like when you say it into the HackerNoon text editor app: Freely available on Apple and Google! https://hackernoon.com/p/mobile-app?embedable=true One of the fun parts of my job is summarizing software. It’s always a pleasure to write the HackerNoon mobile app ’s release notes. Here is what I wrote for the latest release: HackerNoon mobile app [2.03] : For writing, we’ve added speech to text instant documentation. Great for capturing ideas quickly. Just talking things out is blogging! Start your next post or outline by simply talking to the HackerNoon app. For learning, we’ve added tech topic pages like #bitcoin or #javascript, to organize stories by subject matter. They are discoverable in search and featured on the story page. For accessibility, we’ve now added 70+ more language homepages. For life, we want you to learn any technology! [2.03] And for reference on the HackerNoon mobile app’s progress, here are the mobile app release notes from the 4 major releases so far this year: [2.02] Hello, people and companies who make technology happen. We’ve enriched search results to not only include technology stories but also include people and companies. By measuring reader engagement for companies on HackerNoon, we’ve ranked all companies via our Evergreen Index. This is intended as a share of voice metric for the public consciousness’s interest in a company over time. All companies’ Evergreen rankings, and stock prices for public companies, are freely available within the app. (7/24/24) [2.02] [2.01] Did you know that 74% of people have absolutely zero faith in the government’s ability to regulate AI? Or that 49% of people think 24 is the best age? We’ve brought HackerNoon’s original polling data, and active technology polls, into The HackerNoon App to help you stay on the pulse of the internet’s trends. This release also includes major improvements to the mobile writing experience. We added hundreds of story templates to make it easier to start writing and made the headline story function more like Apple Notes, editable in the story draft itself and within story settings. Breakthrough ideas can come from tiny keyboards! Last but also first, we improved and sped up authentication to save you a few precious moments upon opening the HackerNoon App. Keep the feedback coming! We’ll keep improving! (5/11/24) [2.01] [2.00] Did you know that 74% have absolutely zero faith in the government’s ability to regulate AI? We’ve brought HackerNoon’s original polling data into The App. This release also added hundreds of story templates to make it easier to start writing and made the headline story function more like Google Keep, editable in the story draft itself and within story settings. Last but also first, we improved and speed up authentication to save you a few precious moments upon opening the HackerNoon App. (4/24/24) [2.00] [1.9] Text editor, now live! You can write stories and submit them directly to human editors via the HackerNoon mobile app. Long live those who write! And don’t forget those who read. We added 12 new languages for HackerNoon stories: Spanish, Hindi, Mandarin, Vietnamese, French, Portuguese, Japanese. Russian, Korean, Turkish, Bengali, and German. We redid how we measure trending tags and publishing activity to measure and display trending technology categories. Also, we added original pixelated icons, dark mode details, a modernized draggable playlist, and redesigned the story cards to better highlight top technology stories. (2/13/24) [1.9] Early this year, we switched our versioning numbering from tenths to hundredths. Why? Because that’s the level of details we ship with now. Hundreds, not tenths. 97 more versions to 3.0! LFG :-) Now About this Speech to Text Mode - i.e. HackerNoon Dictates Sometimes typing is difficult so instead of typing I just talk to my phone. Below is what that looks like when you say it into the HackerNoon text editor app: Freely available on Apple and Google ! Apple Google https://hackernoon.com/p/mobile-app?embedable=true https://hackernoon.com/p/mobile-app?embedable=true