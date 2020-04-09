The Role of Microinteractions in Improving User Experience

@ premjithbpk Premjith B P K Premjith leads the Digital Marketing team at Aufait Technologies & Mindster

It's always said that the little things make more significant differences! The case with user experience is also not different. Every user comes across with microinteractions in our daily lives in some form or the other. It may be in the form of time on the phone's alarm to notifications for new emails in your inbox!

But how does it come into the scene in case of User experience designing ? Yes, it does in a lot of ways. It helps to enhance user engagement in multiple ways.

Well, let us discuss the same in detail in this blog here.

Keep reading!

What is Microinteraction?

Microinteraction can be described as the ways through which the end-user and the designed platform interacts. Microinteractions make the user’s experience with the product more active and productive. If they are designed poorly, the user may skip the platform soon.

An excellent example of a micro-interaction is the “Like” button in the popular social media platform Facebook. A user can like the posts that he/she wants. It makes sure that the user can interact with the design. It keeps the user engaged and spends a lot of time on Facebook.

Microinteractions are developed based on a user-centric approach. It means the user is the thing one should focus while designing the microinteractions. If it's done without proper care, then it will definitely create discomfort to the audiences.

Types of Microinteractions

Microinteractions should be easy to use, quick and straightforward! Or in other words, it should be something like adjusting volume in a music player. Every microinteraction makes the application more user friendly and efficient.

Group of Microinteractions

- Controlling an ongoing process through instant feedback

- Offering subtle recommendations to customers

- Accomplishing a single task much more easily

- Enhancing navigation

- Making it easier for users to interact with a single piece of data

- Viewing or creating a small piece of content, like a status message.

Do’s and Don’ts

Once a legendary UX designer remarked, "Nothing big works!". It's the same with microinteractions too! Make sure you give attention to the small things also. Let us see what the things that one should take care while creating a UX design, including microinteractions, are as follows:

1. Make sure the microinteractions that you create are invisible and functional.

If you are using micro animations, make sure that it doesn't make the users annoyed or time consuming. It should be worth watching or should be responsive.

2. Make sure that you develop everything for long term use.

The microinteraction that you develop may seem to be interesting for the first time use, but the user may get bored after repeated use. So it's always advisable to keep in mind the long term use.

3. Always follow the KISS (Keep it Simple, Short) principle!

Making a microinteraction complicated will always result in increasing the loading time of your application. Thus make sure that it's always kept simple and user friendly.

4. Focus on your target audience

Rather than creating something, keep in mind of your target audience while creating a microinteraction. Make it more efficient and powerful.



5. Merge Up well other visual elements.

The micointeratcions that you offer should merge up well with the existing visual elements so that it gives the user a delightful experience.



6. Be aware of the complexities involved.

Have a thorough idea about the complexities involved and make a note on which areas of the same would the users would like to have, and when.

7. Visual Coordination

It has been found in a study that we humans are better at seeing horizontal and vertical lines instead of circles or oblique lines. So make sure that you include such visual; elements more if it has to capture the user's attention.



8. Keep things interesting!

Fig. A microinteraction in practice



Image Source



The short animation that you have created should not behave precisely the same way every time. So make sure that you keep the users interested in your UX design elements!



Why are Microinteractions important? The short animation that you have created should not behave precisely the same way every time. So make sure that you keep the users interested in your UX design elements!



“Microinteractions increase user engagement at a relatively low cost.”



Microinteractions are very much important because it keeps the user engaged and makes him aware of what is going on within the user interface. It provides the feedback for a particular action within a short time.

It helps the user to get an overall idea without actually wasting a lot of time in the user interface. Also, remember time is very precious, let it be yours or of the client. Moreover, it guides the user on how your system works.

Blending Microinteractions into Your UX

The role of micro-interactions in enhancing user experience is beyond one's imagination. It helps to turn something boring into a delightful experience for the end-users. Hence it is always advisable to blend microinteractions into your UX for a better experience and thus higher business yield. One can avail the help of some of the leading IT consulting services in creating the same.

All the best folks!























































































Share this story @ premjithbpk Premjith B P K Read my stories Premjith leads the Digital Marketing team at Aufait Technologies & Mindster

Tags