The Role of Customer Success (CS) Ops in Tech-Touch

324 reads

The Customer Success Operations (CS Ops) role is critical in delivering, optimizing, and maintaining successful tech-touch programs, ensuring that everything runs smoothly. CS Ops is an operations team working hand in hand with the CS team to deliver the best customer experience. The Ops team updates the existing processes for the organization. CS ops break down silos (especially in SaaS) that have been built around different teams in the organization by aligning across different teams. It is operations, but NOT just operations!