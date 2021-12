You got in the door because your résumé stunned them, therefore your physical appearance ought to match your employment experience. Avoid flip-flops, heavy perfume, loud jewelry, tattoos, and piercings for a casual interview dress with wild or vibrant prints. Pay attention to your cufflinks, tie clip, and belt; don't wear anything you'd wear to a club, for example. Wearing fragrances, no matter how good you think you smell, can backfire.