The Risks Lurking in Your CI/CD Pipeline by@newsletters

The Risks Lurking in Your CI/CD Pipeline

Continuous Delivery Pipelines harnesses a software process to deliver code changes more frequently and in a reliable way. Today, we’ll have a quick overview of the major areas of risk within a continuous delivery process. Automated tests fulfill multiple roles, including quality code, stable products, and bug-free solutions. The 3 risks in continuous delivery pipelines include excessive dependence on manual testing and top-heavy functional testing which accounts for insufficient integration tests. Reducing the development process and fostering collaboration are fundamental principles of the approach of the DevOps approach that are reinforced by the right tools.
image
newsletters Hacker Noon profile picture

@newsletters
newsletters

Official account for all of the HackerNoon newsletters. www.hackernoon.com/u/newsletters

