Automation and the CI/CD Pipeline

Too Long; Didn't Read CI/CD stands for Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery, and Continuous Deployment. By integrating CI/CD in some applications, the speed of releasing code has gotten drastically faster. Since 2020, there has been a 16% increase in complete automation for DevOps processes. However, the industry that stands to benefit the most, mobile applications, has yet to see substantial implementation.