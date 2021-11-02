Best Practices for Implementing Test Data into Your CI/CD Pipeline

Test data as a part of software development is the poor relation that has been ignored for far too long. Test data is refreshed at too low a frequency, which can be detrimental to the quality of your product. In many organizations, multiple teams have to share their test database with others. Refreshes cause long waiting time: one data refresh takes 6 days on average. Good quality and fast test data can actually act as an accelerator! So how to implement test data into your CI/CD pipeline?

These attributes cause infarction in your CI/CD pipeline. But if you turn that around, good quality and fast test data can actually act as an accelerator!

So how do you implement test data into your CI/CD pipeline? Let’s start at the beginning. Take a good look at your system under test. What kind of data does it need?

Compliant Test Data

First of all, most testers give preference to production data for testing purposes. That makes perfect sense because when your application tests succeed using a copy of production, you may assume that the application will work in production, too. But when your production data contains personal (customer) information, it may not be used for testing purposes. Various laws and regulations like GDPR, PCI, and HIPAA have established this. So you need to think about an alternative.

Actually, there are two options:

Mask the privacy-sensitive data in your test database Generate synthetic test data

Both methods have their pros and cons. In short, masking your test data will keep your test database as production-like as possible, where mutual relationships within the data model are preserved. Generating synthetic data guarantees that no personal data can be leaked since you’re using fake data.

Our advice? Use a combination of techniques to ensure that your test data is both qualitative (production-like) and compliant.

Exclusive Test Databases

When you’re sure that your test data is compliant and of the right quality, you need to think about who may use which database. The last thing you need is another team messing up your test database while you’re trying to do your job.

The ideal world? Each team has its own test database. The reason we don't see this happening often is the costs involved. A full (masked) copy production can easily contain several terabytes of data. Just placing copies everywhere will increase your storage costs enormously.

The solution lies in test data subsetting. Using only a small part of a

(masked) production database makes it more feasible to give every test or QA team their own dataset. As a user, you can indicate which data you need for your tests, and the smart subset tool extracts exactly those records and any related records from other tables or systems. This results in a referential intact test data set of maybe only a few percent size.

Self-service Test Data Portal

Last, you want to shorten the time waiting on a refresh. On average, it takes 3.5 people to get a test data refresh, and it takes 6 days on average to actually get the data. This is very outdated.

With the help of a self-service test data portal, testers or QA engineers can easily deploy their own masked and/or subsetted test datasets without the interference of a test manager or a database administrator.

Imagine what this would mean for your CI/CD pipeline, how much time (and money) can be saved. And not to forget what the impact is on the quality of your product.

Conclusion

Good quality test data that is compliant and easily accessible, and refreshable can have a significant impact on your CI/CD pipeline. It will speed up your development and testing processes and helps to achieve the highest possible quality for your product.

