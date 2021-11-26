The Rise of Digital Fashion and Sustainability in The Metaverse

528 reads

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder, and chief executive of Facebook, announced the platform will now rebrand as Meta Platforms Inc. or Meta for short. Zuckerberg holds a visionary of a future employing a mix of virtual reality and other technological components, bringing the internet to life. The term was first coined by author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel entitled, “Snow Crash”, in which people control avatars in a virtual 3D world; shopping, socializing, living in a realistic environment that converges physical and augmented properties in a shared online space.