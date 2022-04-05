The Uprising of A Sustainable Ecosystem for the Circular Future

World's 1st Sustainable AI P2P Multifunctional Fashion Ecosystem, for Me and You. www.alahausse.ca/ [email protected]
Background: The need for change is evident, as the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of the world’s total carbon emissions, 20% of wastewater from dyeing and treatment, and the disposal of 87% of its total fiber input in landfills. If we do not act now, there is a 60% expected increase in industry emissions by 2030. Sustainability in the industry needs to be put at the forefront, the fight against overconsumption and unethical practices must be embraced in order to create a difference. With you and me, ÀLA.HAUSSE can be a catalyst to produce a feasible, circular ecosystem, for a long-lasting and greener future.
One evening Post-New Year's Eve. I was sitting on my yoga mat. My Bichon Frise Caesar came by to demonstrate his infamous downward-facing dog. While I was watching him stretch with confidence, I started to contemplate what dogs in other countries were up to. I couldn’t help but think about the homeless ones, the ones waiting to be rescued, and the ones forced to be euthanized. That night, I made a pledge to myself to help these poor souls any way I could.
The following days were spent in intense contemplation. I reflected on what sort of conclusions could solve this urgent and imminent issue, so that then we may be able to help drive attention towards helping impoverished animals. However, as more research is done, more urgency makes itself apparent within the environmental concerns surrounding the fashion industry.
I’ve always been a fan of fashion and the scalability of a marketplace model, but unfortunately I have also been an unconscious shopper in the past. I decided to combine my passion and faults into one, and voila: ÀLA.HAUSSE. ÀLA.HAUSSE is an AI-powered, sustainability-driven ecosystem where everyone and anyone can buy, sell, rent, or lend their personal " Clossets" (clothing assets) to each other, facilitated by our networking and technology prowess.
ÀLA.HAUSSE is French for “On the Rise”. I chose this name because it represents the uprising sustainable movement and principles that has started and will be held close to our values as
individuals and members of our society.
Fast forward a year later, we see that the fashion industry is ready to embrace our movement. The tipping point has been the observed new-gen attitude shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices.
Introducing: The World's First Sustainable AI-Powered P2P Multifunctional Ecosystem, for Me and You.
Buy and Sell: Up to 75% off from retail price on niche finds
Rent and Lend: Rent for less than 1/10th of the retail price and make recurring income from lending your items.
Mark the Date: Calendar booking and order management system for streamlined order tracking.
Vacation Mode: Pause the availability of your items posted for rent with the press of a button. No sweat, only a good tan line with vacation mode.
Shop Brighter: Use our in-house analytics tool to help you make smarter decisions.
CSR Driven Co2 Carbon Metrics: Keep track of the amount of Carbon you have helped prevent from being released into our atmosphere!
Shop with Confidence: Your buy/sell/rent/lend transactions are secured by our state-of-the-art escrow technology and Stripe’s Fraud Protection.
Get Surprised: Tons of hidden surprise features for you to discover.
To sum up, our impactful and user-driven technology solution allows users to save up to 90% of the retail price on items, and up to 80% of their cluttered “Closset” space. The ÀLA.HAUSSE Fashion Ecosystem will provide you with a secured, time-saving, streamlined shopping environment, and a place to form relationships. With the help of you and our powerful all-in-one in-app features, we will create recurring income and a truly circular economy for all.
By implementing our ever-changing sustainable-driven business model and an in-app circular economic framework, everyone can become a part of the solution. Together we will establish a harmonious and inclusive ecosystem of uplifting individuals, and marching together against the massive carbon footprint created by the traditional textile industry.
ÀLA.HAUSSE is determined to be a leader in sustainable fashion. We will push social AI and E-commerce Tech as a solution for 21st-century shoppers, We recognize the potential of a closed-loop ecosystem, powered by people from all walks of life, backgrounds, and cultures.
Because here, everyone has an opportunity to create change and to alter the fast consumption cycle, all while supporting their love for fashion and our planet.
See you soon #HAUSSEPEOPLE and don’t forget to #WEARYOURPURPOSE.
À New Wave to Fashion, À New Way of Living.
The World's First Sustainable AI-Powered P2P Multifunctional Fashion Ecosystem, for Me and You. Now live on iOS Android.
Special thanks to everyone from the technology team, supporting organizations, management and advisory team, contractors, employees, student members, professors, and all of our contributors who have supported us since the beginning of our early journey. Find them on our website soon! 💚
Join us on the upcoming ride, and learn more about our expansion plans in sustainability, AI & machine learning, and many more:


Endnotes: ÀLA.HAUSSE's product and brand mission is designed to meet 8/17 of UN's sustainable goals. Stay tuned, for the upcoming release on our white paper.
We have a strong will to ensure ÀLA.HAUSSE contributes to clean and sustainable water around the globe, as the fashion industry is one of the top polluters of aquatic ecosystems, leaking synthetic microfibers and other determinants through its production and cleaning. With the establishment of a circular ecosystem, we can maintain water pollution to a minimum.
Clean, affordable energy is one of our priorities, to build an eco-friendly attitude towards the production and consumption of energy. This starts from resources needed to produce clothes to its distribution; it's crucial to minimize the amount of energy used in these processes and ensure it is from a sustainable source.
Alongside sustainability and fashion, ÀLA.HAUSSE was made with the thought of personal and small businesses at the forefront. We want to provide a market where individuals can apply their passion with the benefit of income, supporting their endeavors while contributing to a greener future.
ÀLA.HAUSSE prides itself as a standard of innovation in our processes, using high-tech AI-powered analytical systems to build our applications and ensure we achieve our goals. We are always innovating new ideas to aid our efforts with the hopes of exuding high merit in our infrastructure and in the fashion industry.
By establishing a circular ecosystem within fashion, we are taking a step into changing mindsets to prioritize sustainability. Together we can create long-lasting change in the world, intersecting technology and environmentalism to move forward at a pace that hasn’t been witnessed before. Together we will make the difference.
The fashion industry has monumental issues regarding fast consumption and unethical production. ÀLA.HAUSSE recognizes these challenges and wants to alter the rates by creating a closed-loop system that defies the “out with the old, in with the new” quick trend cycle system we are currently witnessing. Through our BUY/SELL/LEND/RENT functions, consumption can be slowed, impacting production rates and methods.
Carbon emissions are increasing at an all-time high, approaching the rate of decline that we will not be able to reverse. Action is needed and it is needed now, which heightens the importance of our mission to decrease fashion’s CO2 levels. We included a CO2 standardized generator for users to witness how much emissions they are saving from their trades or purchases.
