The Rabbit R1 May Be the Most Over-Hyped Tech Gadget at CES 2024

Every year, in early January, tens of thousands of tech aficionados descend on Las Vegas for the
Obviously, the press unofficially crowns winners and losers at the end of the event. There is a variety of opinions on the losers (
In short, R1 is a compact, AI-powered handheld device designed to streamline daily tasks. You talk into it like you would a walkie-talkie (by pressing a side button), and get the Artificial Intelligence to autonomously execute tasks historically done through apps. This includes, as per the demo, planning itineraries, ordering food, or booking a taxi. Speak, then validate with a click, without browsing / tinkering. The device is equipped with a 360° camera that allows it to “see” and better answer questions regarding the physical world. Finally a piece of software accessible via a PC allows its users to “teach” it repeatable tricks to save even more time.
Lauded for its efficiency and simplicity, the R1 is aiming to be a
Sadly, this (very) cute piece of tech is severely over-hyped and doomed to fail.
In
But it’s just one idea. One idea that could easily and entirely fit inside a single app created by a larger player.
Rabbit may be the first out the gate (and props to them for that), but every single device maker has had the same plan for the past 18 months.
The only reason we don’t have more examples yet is because natively integrating one app in a vast universe of products and services takes time. This is however where the value will come from: a flywheel effect wherein an actor like Apple, being already connected to all your apps (and location) via iPhone and iCloud data is able to better assist you by better knowing you.
Having built a whole device for a functionality literally every smartphone is going to introduce and improve on in a few months, Rabbit is essentially just another
Which brings us to another obvious challenge: most individuals prefer carrying or using a single device, with their phones serving as the ideal choice (when was the last time you bought a flashlight). My iPhone will soon do what the Rabbit does… and already does so much more, today. Should you purchase a Rabbit, it will absolutely stay home when you go out.
Then we get to the R1’s party trick. The device can connect to one’s apps (Spotify, Uber, Doordash…) to take actions on one’s behalf without having to visit said apps (with the user’s permission / login via a PC). This is neat… but what if tech giants like Meta or Google or Apple refuse to play ball and make integrations with the R1’s software more complex? And what if the apps no longer want to be accessed by an AI? This type of device could seriously hurt their ad or pull-through revenues.
Strategically, this is a massive vulnerability. On the other side of the spectrum, not only do large actors like Apple and Microsoft have a breadth of offers to concatenate, they also have the power to negotiate with apps makers to provide their services via AI… and pay them for it.
Which leads us to the device’s economics.
A local AI would have been a game changer. In the future, every device, such as TVs, cars, phones, and individual applications will come equipped with built-in natural language models. These models will be small, local and limited to their purpose. What we got instead is a Pokedex connected to the Cloud.
I could be wrong about the R1. Its first batch sold out on day One and pre-orders are through the roof. It has generated considerable consumer interest. They are the first(ish) on the market with such a gadget, and though they will be trounced by Siri 2.0, the team should be proud.
It definitely seems like the early days of a tech wave. There were all kinds of weird off-the-wall designs and ideas for phones at the beginning of the smartphone wave as companies were exploring to try and find niches and see what was possible. It’s kinda fun and I’m excited to see what other weird things people come up with.
Good luck out there.
